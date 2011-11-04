Mars500: Photos From Russia's Mock Mars Mission

Mars500 Astronaut Diego Urbina Takes "Marswalk"

Mars500 astronaut Diego Urbina treks across simulated Martian terrain. Urbina is carrying a tool originally designed for Soviet manned lunar missions in the 1960s and 1970s that never came to pass.

Mars500 Mock Mars Mission Simulator

An exterior view of isolation facility at the Russian Institute of Biomedical Problems in Moscow, Russia. The facility is host to the Mars500 study that will help us to understand the psychological and medical aspects of long spaceflights. A 105-day Mars simulation was held between March and July 2009, a longer 520-day study began in 2010.

Mars500 Wears Red Glasses

The Mars500 crew poses for a fun portrait with red protective goggles.

Mars500 Simulated Marswalk Training

Crew training for 'Marswalk' at the simulated martian terrain of the Mars500 experiment. The terrain, about 10 m long and 6 m wide, is covered with reddish sand and is built to resemble the surface at Gusev crater. On the ‘surface’, they conducted simulated scientific research by driving a rover and working with sensors to gather physical and chemical measurements.

Mars500 Crew on Chinese New Year

The 6-man crew of the Mars500 mission, a 500-day simulated mission to Mars, poses for a fun photo on Chinese New Year in February 2011.

Take a Tour of the Mars500 Habitat

Diego Urbana gives a video tour of the Mars500 habitat in Moscow, where he and five other crew members are simulating a 520-day trip to the Red Planet.

Infographic: Mars500 Mock Mission to Mars

This infographic details the Mars500 mock mission to Mars.

Mars500 Crew Dining

Members of the Mars500 crew share a meal together.

Hanging Around

April Fool's Day (April 1, 2011): Diego Urbina (@diegou) of the Mars500 project tweeted on April 1, 2011: "http://yfrog.com/h2d2m77j Finally fixed the anti-gravity generation device! Finalmente abbiamo sistemato il sistema anti-G! YES."

Mars500 Crewmembers Testing their Spacesuits

Mars500 crewmembers testing their spacesuits out before a simulated journey to the Martian surface.

Mars500 Crew Prepares EEG Recording

Members of the Mars500 crew prepare an EEG recording. EEG (electroencephalography) is a recording of electrical activity along the scalp produced by the firing of neurons within the brain).