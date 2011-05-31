Gallery: Shuttle Atlantis' Last Launch Pad Trek

Shuttle Atlantis Rollout

collectSPACE.com / Robert Z. Pearlman

The space shuttle Atlantis rolls out to Launch Pad 39A in preparation for its final launch in July.

Atlantis Rolls Out by Flags

NASA/Gianni Woods

Space shuttle Atlantis makes its historic final journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on May 31, 2011. The flags of the United States and shuttle Endeavour appear in the foreground.

Shuttle Atlantis' Final Rollout

NASA TV

Space shuttle Atlantis makes one last trip to the launch pad on May 31, 2011 to prepare for its planned July 8 launch for NASA's STS-135 mission, the last-ever flight of the space shuttle program.

Atlantis Rolls Out with Spectators

NASA/Gianni Woods

Thousands of spectators watched space shuttle Atlantis' historic final journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on May 31, 2011.

Atlantis Illuminated by Xenon Lights

NASA/Jack Pfaller

Bright xenon lights flare while space shuttle Atlantis rolls down a 3.4-mile stretch of river rocks, as the vehicle embarks on its historic final journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on May 31, 2011.

Atlantis Emerges

NASA/Gianni Woods

Thousands of spectators watch as space shuttle Atlantis makes its final debut outside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on May 31, 2011.

Atlantis Rolls Out of the Vehicle Assembly Building

NASA/Jack Pfaller

Space shuttle Atlantis, attached to its external fuel tank and solid rocket boosters atop a mobile launcher platform, slowly inches out of the Vehicle Assembly Building for the final time, on May 31, 2011.

Shuttle Atlantis Set for One Last Launch Pad Trek

NASA/Dimitri Gerondidakis

In the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, shuttle Atlantis is lowered toward the mobile launcher platform where it will be joined with its external fuel tank and solid rocket boosters on May 18, 2011. Atlantis will launch on NASA's final shuttle mission on July 8.

Atlantis Lowering to Mobile Launcher Platform

ASA/Dimitri Gerondidakis

In the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, shuttle Atlantis is lowered toward the mobile launcher platform where it will be joined with its external fuel tank and solid rocket boosters. Launch of Atlantis on the STS-135 mission is scheduled for mid-July.

STS-135 Crew at Rollout

Shuttle Atlantis' final crew, commander Chris Ferguson, pilot Doug Hurley and mission specialists Sandy Magnus and Rex Walheim, stand in front of the orbiter as it rolls out to the launch pad one last time.

The Top of Atlantis During Rollout

NASA/Jack Pfaller

Only the nose of space shuttle Atlantis is visible in this photo, with the top portions of the external fuel tank and two solid rocket boosters. The assembled vehicle sits atop a mobile launcher platform, awaiting its final journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on May 31, 2011.