Photos: Shuttle Endeavour's Final Mission - Part 2

Shuttle Endeavour, the Space Station and Earth

NASA

Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is photographed docked at the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. The STS-134 astronauts left the station the next day on May 29, after delivering the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer and performing four spacewalks during Endeavour's final mission.

Endeavour's Last Crew Recalls Mission

NASA

The six-man crew of space shuttle Endeavour discusses the last flight of the shuttle with reporters for one last time on May 29, 2011 before returning to Earth.

The International Space Station After Endeavour Undocking

NASA

The International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-134 crew member on the space shuttle Endeavour after the station and shuttle began their post-undocking relative separation on May 29, 2011.

Shuttle Endeavour Leaves Space Station

NASA TV

A video camera on the exterior of the International Space Station captured this image of space shuttle Endeavour a little less than an hour after the two spacecraft undocked at 11:55 p.m. ET May 29, 2011 during the STS-134 mission.

Endeavour Backs Away

NASA TV

Shuttle Endeavour backs away from the International Space Station after undocking from the outpost for one last time on May 29, 2011 during the STS-134 mission. This view was recorded by a camera on the exterior of the space station, part of which is visible at bottom right

Endeavour Docked

NASA

Earth's atmosphere and a starry sky just off the port wing of the docked space shuttle Endeavour are the subject of this image photographed by the Expedition 28 crew, while the shuttle was docked with space station on the STS-134 mission.

This Is How You Spacewalk

NASA

NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff takes center stage in this amazing spacewalk photo taken by crewmate Mike Fincke (visible in the reflection on Chamitoff's spacesuit visor) using a fish-eye lens and digital camera during a May 27, 2011 excursion outside the International Space Station.

Endeavour Crew Aboard the ISS

NASA

The six member crew for space shuttle Endeavour's final mission poses for an STS-134 in-flight crew portrait in the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Kibo lab on the International Space Station on May 26, 2011.

Shuttle Endeavour, Up Close

NASA

Parts of the International Space Station and docked shuttle Endeavour are featured in this image photographed by NASA astronaut Mike Fincke using a fish-eye lens attached to an electronic still camera, during the STS-134 mission's fourth and last spacewalk - the last EVA ever to be performed by a NASA shuttle crew on May 27, 2011.

A View to Behold

NASA via Ron Garan/Astro_Ron

This stunning photo shows two astronauts, Endeavour shuttle commander Mark Kelly and space station flight engineer Ron Garan (both of NASA) gazing out at Earth through the space station's Cupola. A bright blue Earth provides a breathtaking backdrop. The photo was taken on May 25, 2011 by NASA astronaut Mike Fincke during the third spacewalk of Endeavour's STS-134 mission.

Feustel Spacewalking

NASA

With various components of the International Space Station in the view, NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Michael Fincke (not pictured) conduct STS-134 mission's third spacewalk. It took place on May 25, 2011 (Flight Day 10).