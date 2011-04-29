Shuttle Launch Fever: NASA's VIP Guest List for Endeavour's Last Hurrah

Space shuttle Endeavour glistens in the sun on Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The shuttle is launching on its final mission, STS-134, on May 16, 2011.

It seems like everyone wants to witness one of NASA's last space shuttle launch, and today's planed liftoff of the shuttle Endeavour is no exception. NASA has a long list of VIP guests for Endeavour's afternoon launch, and even Hollywood found a way to nab seats for the launch.

According to NASA's official list, the space agency has invited no less than 118 VIP guests, with some of those invitees – such as President Barack Obama and his family – representing more than one person. That may not be as long as the royal wedding guest list, but it's a substantial number for NASA.

Of course, this guest list is just one set of VIPs; the space agency expects more than 700,000 spectators in all to turn out at various locations all around its Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Liftoff is set for 3:47 p.m. EDT (1947 GMT) today.

Some folks aren't even on the list: Actors Levar Burton (one of the stars from TV's "Star Trek: The Next Generation") and Seth Green managed to snag tickets to NASA's official "Tweetup" for Endeavour's STS-134 mission. The a social networking event for Twitter followers at the Kennedy Space Center Press Site is part of NASA's public outreach efforts.

Actor and Producer Levar Burton tweets with two devices during the STS-134 Tweetup, Thursday, April 28, 2011, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. About 150 NASA Twitter followers attended the event. (Image credit: NASA/Paul E. Alers)

The NASA guest list has an international flair, but also includes 38 members of Congress and two former NASA Administrators. [Complete Coverage: Shuttle Endeavour's Final Mission]

Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who is the wife of Endeavour commander Mark Kelly and is recovering from a gunshot wound to the head, is also attending and is listed among the congressional guests.

Here's the full look at NASA's VIP guest list for the last launch of space shuttle Endeavour:

1. The President, Mrs. Obama and Family

2. Dr. John Holdren, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

3. Steve Fetter Assistant Director At Large, Office of Science andd Technology Policy

4. Kei Koizumi Assistant Director, Federal R&D Budget, Office of Science and Technology Policy

5. Carlos Monje, Jr. Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff of the Domestic Policy Council

6. Nancy Sutley Chair, Council on Environmental Quality

7. Sahar Wali Communications Director, White House Council on Environmental Quality

8. Chirag Parikh, Director, Space Policy, National Security Council

9. John Berry, Director, Office of Personnel Management

10. Aaron Williams, Director, Peace Corps

11. Jane Lubchenco Administrator, NOAA

12. Rajiv Shah, Administrator, USAID

13. David Hayes Deputy Secretary, Interior

14. Daniel Poneman, Deputy Secretary, Energy

15. Dan Goldin, Former NASA Administrator

16. Michael Griffin, Former NASA Administrator

17. George Cohen, Director, Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

18. Roger Correll, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, USAF

19. Terry Yonkers Assistant Secretary, USAF Installations, Environment and Logistics

20. Gen William Shelton, Commander, Air Force Space Command

21. Lt Gen Susan Helms, Commander, Air Force 14th Space Command

22. Lt. Gen. John Koziol, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Joint and Coalition and Warfighter Support and Director of the Department of Defense Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Task Force

23. Adm. William Fallon US Navy, Ret.

24. Paula Kerger President & CEO, PBS

25. Dr. Douglas Dahl, Massachusetts General Hospital

26. Robert Borden, Chairman Bumper Development

27. Frank Saul, Chairman & CEO, B. F. Saul Compa

28. Gwynne Shotwell, President, SpaceX

29. Blake Larson, President, ATK

30. Sandra Johnson, CEO, Barrios

31. Jeff Rudolph, President, California Science Center

32. David Hess, President, Pratt Whitney

33. Jim Maser, President, Pratt Whitney Rocketdyne

34. Frank DiBello, President, Space Florida

35. Virginia Barnes, CEO, United Space Alliance

36. Gary Erwin, Corporate Vice President and President, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems

37. Taber MacCallum, President, Paragon Space Development Corp.

38. Dr. Sam Ting, AMS Principle Investigator

39. Mr. Jeffrey Rudolph. President and CEO, California Science Center

40. Dr. Susan Marks Ting, Senior Administrator, Laboratory for Nuclear Science, MIT

41. Dr. Richard Milner Director, Laboratory for Nuclear Science, MIT

42. Dr. Lisa Randall, Frank B. Baird, JR Professor of Science, Dept. of Physics, Harvard University

43. Dr. L. Rafael Reif Provost, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

44. Dr. Virginia Hinshaw Chancellor, University of Hawaii

Congressional Guests – Members

48. OILIA Governor Rick Scott, Florida Governor R

49. Sen. Bill Nelson D-FL

50. Sen. Barbara Mikulski D MD

51. Sen. Marco Rubio R-FL

52. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz D-FL-20

53. Rep. Pete Olson R-TX-22

54. Rep. Jim Costa, D-CA-20

55. Rep. Madeleine Z. Bordallo, D-GU-AL

56. Rep. Samuel Graves R-MO-6

57. Rep. Louie Gohmert,R-TX-1

58. Rep. Ralph Hall R-TX-4

59. Rep. Michael McCaul R-TX-10

60. Rep. Steven Palazzo R-MS-4

61. Rep. Marcia Fudge D-OH-11

62. Rep. Terri Sewell D-AL-7

63. Rep. Donna Edwards D-MD-4

64. Rep. Frederica Wilson D-FL-17

65. Rep. Hansen Clarke D-MI-13

66. Rep. Jerry Costello D-IL-12

67. Rep. Mike McIntyre D-NC-7

68. Rep. Jim Cooper D-TN-5

69. Rep. Kevin Yoder R-KS-3

70. Rep Gabrielle Giffords D-AZ-3

71. Rep. Doug Lamborn R-CO-5

72. Rep. Blake Farenthold R-TX-27

73. Rep. Steve Cohen D-TN-9

74. Rep. John Garamendi D-CA-10

75. Rep. Carolyn Maloney D-NY-14

76. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee D-TX-18

77. Rep. Sandy Adams R-FL-24

78. Rep. Todd Rokita R-IN-4

79. Rep. Kathy Castor D-FL-11

80. Rep. Randy Hultgren R-IL-14

81. Rep. John Fleming R-LA-4

82. Rep. David McKinley R-WV-1

83. Sen. John Boozman R-AR

84. Rep.Chellie Pingree D-ME-1

85. Rep. Joe Donnelly D-IN-2

86. Rep. Bill Posey R-FL-15

International Dignitaries

European Space Agency (ESA)

87. Mr. Jean-Jacques Dordain, Director General, ESA

88. Mr. Karlheinz Kreuzberg, Head of Director General’s Cabinet

89. Johann-Dietrich Woerner, Chairman of the Executive Board, German Aerospace Center, DLR

90. Mr. Daniel Neuenschwander, Director, Swiss Space Office

91. Mr. Peter Hulsroj, Former Director, ESA

92. Mr. Heiner Heseler, Minister, Federal State of Bremen

93. Mr. Michael Georg Link, Member of Parliament, Germany

Italian Space Agency

94. Honorable Ignazio La Russa, Minister of Defense, Italian Parliament

95. Ambassador Giulio Terzi Di Santa’Agata, Italian Ambassador to US

96. Ms. Simona Vicari, Italian Senator

97. Mr. Vincenzo Vita, Italian Senator

98. Mr. Enrico Saggese, President, ASI

99. Mr. Guido Crosetto, Vice President for General Defense-Parliament, ID SMD

100. Mr. Biagio Abrate, Head of State of Defense, IT SMD

101. Mr. Claudio De Bertolis, Secretary General of Defense, IT SMD

102. Mr. Gabriele Salvestroni, Defence Attache, Italian Embassy U.S.

Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer

103. Bernard Belloc (France), Scientific Advisor to the President of the French Republic

104. Alexander Rumiantsev (Russia), Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Republic of Finland

105.Jose Mariano Gago (Portugal), Minister of Science, Technology and Education

106. Rolf-Dieter Heuer (Germany), Director-General of CERN

Canadian Space Agency (CSA)

107. Ambassador Gary Doer, Ambassador of Canada to the U.S.

108. The Honorable David Charles Onley, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Government of Canada

109. Dr. Steve MacLean, President, Canadian Space Agency

110. Dr. Chummer Farina, Vice-President of the Canadian Space Agency

111. Mr. Gilles Leclerc, Director General Space Technologies, Canadian Space Agency

Russia

112.Mr. Alexander Vasilievich Neradko, Head Rosaviatsiya

Ukraine

113. Ambassador Olexander Motsyk, Ukraine

114. Sir Andrew Wilson, Air Chief Marshal (Ret.)

Bermuda

115. Honorable Paula A. Cox, The Premier of Bermuda

116. Ms. Grace Shelton, U.S. Consul General of Bermuda

Mexico

117. Mr. Jorge Barrero: Chief of Cabinet of the Minister

118. Mr. Carlos Martínez, Director General for International Cooperation of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, Mexico

Actor Seth Green, right, takes a quick photo of two NASA Tweeps holding a Golden Orb Spider during the STS-134 Tweetup, Thursday, April 28, 2011, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., one day before the final launch of shuttle Endeavour. (Image credit: NASA/Paul E. Alers)

These lists are typically valid only for the launch day they are provided for. Any delays or changes to the launch can change who is able to attend, NASA officials have said in the past.

Endeavour will fly to the International Space Station for a two-week visit to deliver a $2 billion astrophysics experiment designed to hunt for exotic subatomic particles. Four spacewalks are planned.

After this mission, NASA plans to launch only one more shuttle flight. That mission will fly on the shuttle Atlantis and is currently slated to launch on June 28.

Visit SPACE.com for complete coverage of Endeavour's final mission STS-134 or follow us @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.