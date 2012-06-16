Photos: Air Force's 2nd Secretive X-37B Space Plane Flight

Secret X-37B Space Plane After Landing on June 16, 2012

30 Space Wing USAF

This infrared view of the U.S.'s Air Force secret X-37B space plane was taken shortly after it landed at Vandenberg Air Force base on June 16, 2012.

Air Force's X-37B Space Plane: OTV-2 Landing

Boeing

Designed to be launched like a satellite and land like an airplane, the second X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, built by Boeing for the United States Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office, is an affordable, reusable space vehicle.

Air Force's X-37B Space Plane: OTV-2 in Infrared

USAF/Vandenberg Air Force Base

This still from an infrared camera shows the U.S. Air Force's second X-37B robotic space plane as it approaches a runway at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California during a June 16, 2012, landing that ended a 469-day mission.

X-37B Space Plane Infographic

Karl Tate, SPACE.com

This SPACE.com infographic depicts the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle is an unmanned space test vehicle for the USAF. See how the unmanned space drone works here.

Air Force's X-37B Space Plane: OTV-2 in Infrared

USAF/Vandenberg Air Force Base

Air Force's X-37B Space Plane: OTV-2 Landing

USAF/Vandenberg Air Force Base

This still from a U.S. Air Force video shows the second X-37B unmanned space plane just after landing on June 16, 2012 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California that ended a 469-day mission.

Air Force's X-37B Space Plane: OTV-2 Landing

Boeing

The Boeing-built X-37B autonomously landed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on June 16, 2012 after a successful 469-day mission.

Air Force's 2nd X-37B Wheelstop

USAF/Vandenberg Air Force Base

This still from a U.S. Air Force video shows the second X-37B unmanned space plane just after wheelstop following a June 16, 2012 landing at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California that ended a 469-day mission.

Air Force's X-37B Space Plane: OTV-2 Hangar

Boeing

Stretching 29 feet in length and weighing 11,000 pounds, the second Boeing-built X-37B became the longest on-orbit space vehicle on June 16, 2012 when it completed a 469-day mission with an autonomous landing at Vandenberg Air Force Station in California.

Let Me Go

United Launch Alliance

In this artist's conception, an Atlas V rocket jettisons its payload fairing to release the second X-37B space plane during the Air Force's Orbital Test Vehicle 2 mission in March 2011.

I See You X-37B: Skywatcher Video Still

Kevin Fetter

This still image taken from a video by Canadian skywatcher Kevin Fetter shows the X-37B space plane, known as the Orbital Test Vehicle 2, as it passed over his site on March 24, 2011.