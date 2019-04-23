X-Men Call NASA in Final 'Dark Phoenix' Trailer

Houston, we have some mutants.

Just in case you needed more evidence that your favorite super-powered X-Men were headed to the final frontier, the latest (and last) trailer for "Dark Phoenix" makes it crystal clear.

"Ladies and gentlemen of NASA, this is Charles Xavier," Professor X (James McAvoy) says as the trailer begins. "Help is on the way."

"We're doing space missions now," adds speedster Quicksilver (Evan Peters). "Cool."

Related: Biggest Space Movies to Watch in 2019

The X-Men launch on a rescue mission to a NASA space shuttle (right) in "Dark Phoenix." (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

As we saw in a previous trailer, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" sends the X-Men on a space rescue mission to save the crew of what is now confirmed to be a NASA shuttle in orbit. In the new trailer, which 20th Century Fox released April 17, the shuttle is tumbling out of control and a massive energy cloud appears nearby.

"We get the astronauts. We bring them home," shapeshifter Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) explains in the trailer.

And so, the mutant team launches into the black on a souped-up space plane (remember when it was an SR-71?), but the mission does not go well.

Sure, the X-Men rescue the astronauts (in orange spacesuits with NASA's old "worm" logo, no less) thanks to a teleporting Nightcrawler portrayed by Kodi Smit-McPhee. But the team's telekinetic Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) isn't so lucky. As we saw in the earlier trailer, Jean is trapped on the shuttle and bombarded with a "cosmic force" that only seems to cause more trouble than it's worth once the team returns to Earth.

"Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet," reads one 20th Century Fox synopsis of the film.

And that's just the first 30 seconds of the new 2-minute trailer, which reveals more glimpses of the havoc a Jean Grey supercharged with cosmic power can cause.

"The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made," the synopsis reads. "It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we've come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet — one of their own."

Are the stakes high enough for you?

"Dark Phoenix" launches into theaters (and space!) June 7.