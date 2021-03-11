Panic and paranoia strike in 1st trailer for new sci-fi thriller 'Voyagers'

Billed as "Lord of the Flies" for a new generation, Lionsgate has just released the first teaser trailer for their provocative new outer space thriller, "Voyagers," and it's got a sultry, hypnotic vibe that reverberates through the confines of a deep-space colony ship in the near future.

Written and directed by Neil Burger ("Limitless," "The Illusionist"), the film arrives in theaters and VOD on April 9 and stars Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, and Quintessa Swindell.

A deep-space colony ship mission takes a turn in Neil Burger's sci-fi thriller "Voyagers" launching April 9. (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Burger's trippy movie chronicles the voyage of 30 passengers on a multi-generational starship by focusing on this group of handsome, hand-picked candidates sent on an ambitious odyssey in search of a new home. Madness erupts as the drugged-out crew reverts to a devolved emotional state and paranoia ensues.

Here's the official synopsis:

"With the future of the human race in danger, a group of young men and women, bred for enhanced intelligence and to suppress emotional impulses, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they're consumed by fear, lust, and the hunger for power. 'Voyagers' is a euphoric thriller about the explosive awakening of our most primal desires."

"Voyagers" lands in multiplexes on April 9.

