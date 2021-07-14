In photos: Virgin Galactic's 1st fully crewed spaceflight with billionaire Richard Branson

(Image credit: Virgin Galactic)

Richard Branson is going to space

The space tourism company Virgin Galactic successfully launched its founder Richard Branson and five other crewmembers into suborbital space on July 11, 2021 in a milestone mission that marked the first fully crewed flight of its VSS Unity space plane.

See photos of the mission preparations in this Space.com gallery as it happened in this exciting gallery.

Main story: Virgin Galactic launches Richard Branson to space in 1st fully crewed flight of VSS Unity

