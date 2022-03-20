Planet Venus at its ‘greatest elongation' from the sun tonight

With a magnitude of -4.4, Venus should be fairly easy to spot in the eastern sky, despite its low pre-sunrise altitude. While the planet will reach its greatest western elongation at 5:35 p.m. EDT (21:35 GMT), skywatchers will have the best chance at viewing Venus in the very early morning, according to In-The-Sky.org .

Venus should be bright enough to see with the naked eye, depending on weather conditions or cloud coverage in your area. However, you might want to use binoculars to get an even more detailed view of the planet. Just look to the southeast before sunrise.

During its greatest elongation, Venus will be 47 degrees west of the sun. Due to its position, the planet will appear 50 percent lit.

“In theory, greatest elongation is the time at which the planet's terminator — the line separating the light and dark sides of the planet — appears perfectly straight through telescopes, essentially dividing Venus into two perfect halves; this is known as the dichotomy,” according to Nakedeyeplanets.com .

Skywatchers will get an extra special treat while viewing Venus tonight: Two bonus planets, Saturn and Mars . The trio will appear very close together and continue to get even closer through the end of the month. Venus will then start to move out of view, as Saturn and Mars get ready for a super-close meeting at the beginning of April.

