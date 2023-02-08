Turkey earthquake devastation spotted by satellites (photos)

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake Monday (Feb. 6) and aftershocks is estimated to be at least 11,200 people in the region, according to reports.

damaged buildings and rubble seen at the street level from above
Devastation from the 2023 Turkey earthquaqe in central Kahramanmaraş, Turkey was captured by Planet on Feb. 7. (Image credit: Planet)

Satellites are assessing the damage following a devastating earthquake affecting Turkey and numerous other countries on Monday (Feb. 6).

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck overnight in Turkey and Syria, flattening buildings and creating debris visible in satellite imagery from Planet, Maxar and other entities monitoring the region. Hours later, a second quake of magnitude 7.5 shook those countries. Both tremors were felt in nearby nations. 

At least 11,200 people are reported dead in the wake of the disaster, according to Time (opens in new tab), as a dangerous and urgent search for survivors continues. The first earthquake, the report added, was felt in regions as far afield as Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, Israel and Palestine.

Related: Turkey earthquake prompts United Nations to activate emergency satellite mapping

Users on Twitter are also reviewing data available from the satellite providers and posting processed images.

The International Space Station Expedition 68 crew has an orbit that brings it approximately 250 miles (400 kilometers) over Turkey. Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata shared a picture on Twitter (opens in new tab) from their orbital perch on Wednesday (Feb. 8).

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people in Turkey, Syria, and all the affected areas devastated by the earthquake," Wakata wrote.

Twitter accounts from NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the European Space Agency have not yet posted Turkey images, which may take several days for the agencies to collect depending on available satellite time, their orbits and cloud cover.

Satellite imagery and orbital observations will be used alongside other data to help those coping with the disaster get resources where they are needed. A live map with geospatial data is available via the United Nations Satellite Centre website (opens in new tab)

The center announced Monday on Twitter (opens in new tab) that it has activated its mapping service, which "provides satellite image analysis during humanitarian emergencies related to disasters, complex emergencies and conflict situations."

No satellites are directly operated by that center, but it does work with U.N. member states to gather imagery from their governmental agencies and private satellite operators. Maxar has pledged to provide imagery to "multiple organizations", while Planet said it is planning to provide more updates in the coming days.

