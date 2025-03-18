Watch the sun set over the moon in epic video from private Blue Ghost lunar lander

News
By published

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander made the most of its last few hours of life on the moon.

The solar-powered Blue Ghost shut down on Sunday evening (March 16), shortly after the sun set over its lunar locale. The lander watched our star's descent and disappearance over the cratered horizon, capturing the oncoming, killing darkness in a poignant video that Firefly shared with the world today (March 18).

"These are the first high-definition images taken of the sun going down and then going into darkness at the horizon [on the moon]," Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said during a news conference today.

photo from the surface of the moon showing the sun setting with a black sky in the background

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost moon lander captured this photo of a lunar sunset on March 16, 2025. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace)

While the photos are beautiful, they're also of scientific interest, Kearns added, citing their potential to inform models of light scattering and illumination on the lunar surface.

"There's going to be a bunch of physics analysis and optics analysis that'll be done on that," he said.

Related: Farewell, Blue Ghost! Private moon lander goes dark to end record-breaking commercial lunar mission

Blue Ghost launched Jan. 15 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Firefly's first-ever moon mission, a flight sponsored by NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. On March 2, the lander set down softly in the Mare Crisium ("Sea of Crises") region of the moon's near side, becoming just the second private vehicle ever to ace a lunar touchdown.

Blue Ghost and its 10 NASA science instruments operated as planned for the next two weeks, gathering a variety of data about the lunar environment.

The agency's Lunar Instrumentation for Subsurface Thermal Exploration with Rapidity (LISTER) payload, for example, drilled into the near subsurface to measure temperature and heat flow. Another instrument, called Lunar PlanetVac, collected and sorted regolith (dirt and gravel), demonstrating techniques that could be used on sample-return missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.

And Blue Ghost snapped a range of breathtaking imagery, from up-close views of its own landing to a "diamond ring" solar eclipse to the newly released sunset shots.

"At NASA Science, we're incredibly pleased with Blue Ghost Mission 1, both in the outcome of the mission and also how well the Firefly and the NASA payload teams worked together to achieve something new," Kearns said.

view of a sunset from the surface of the moon

Another Blue Ghost photo of the lunar sunset on March 16, 2025. This one also features Earth (the relatively large, bright object higher in the lunar sky) and Venus (the dot between Earth and the sun). (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace)
RELATED STORIES:

  — 'We're on the moon!' Private Blue Ghost moon lander aces historic lunar landing for NASA

 — Watch sparks fly as Blue Ghost lander drills into the moon (video)

Wow! Private lunar lander watches 'diamond ring' eclipse from the surface of the moon (photo)

Blue Ghost was always expected to meet its end on Sunday; the lander was not designed to survive the extreme cold of lunar night, which lasts for about two Earth weeks.

So Blue Ghost's silence is likely permanent, though Firefly will try hailing the lander again after the sun rises over Mare Crisium, company representatives said.

"This lander has surprised me multiple times over the last two months, and things have gone extremely well," Ray Allensworth, Firefly's spacecraft program director, said during today's news conference. "So, I'll remain optimistic. Maybe we will get a signal in early April, and we'll certainly let you all know if we do."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about moon
upon a black background can be seen a grey orb with a fiery red ocean stretching across most of its visible face

The far side of the moon was once a vast magma ocean, Chinese lunar lander confirms
image of shadow of blue ghost lander on moon, with earth in the background.

Farewell, Blue Ghost! Private moon lander goes dark to end record-breaking commercial lunar mission
a cardboard box marked with the word &quot;starlink&quot; rolls across a conveyor belt in a factory

Watch how SpaceX makes 15,000 Starlink satellite internet kits a day (video)
See more latest
Most Popular
a cardboard box marked with the word &quot;starlink&quot; rolls across a conveyor belt in a factory
Watch how SpaceX makes 15,000 Starlink satellite internet kits a day (video)
A view of Earth from space with streaks of light from storms and cities, with star streaks overhead.
Astronaut takes a mind-bending trip over Earth beneath star trails: Space photo of the day
On the left is part of the new half-sky image from the Atacama Cosmology Telescope, adding to measurements from the Planck satellite. Three wavelengths of light have been combined together to highlight the Milky Way in purple, and the cosmic microwave background in grey. The sky is rotated to highlight the part of the Milky Way that is home to the Orion Nebula, shown in the 5-degree-high zoom-in on the righ
New cosmic 'baby pictures' reveal our universe taking its 1st steps towards stars and galaxies
Three sci-fi characters gathered on a starship bridge
Punch it! 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4 starts filming before Season 3 even airs
The private Starlab space station will consist of a service module and a habitat for four astronauts.
Private Starlab space station moves into 'full-scale development' ahead of 2028 launch
a photograph of space showing a few dozen stars and a blurry dot circled with a label reading &quot;2024 YR&quot;
Asteroid 2024 YR4 no longer threatens to hit Earth, but we can still hit it — for science!
technicans in white coveralls work above, beside and below a space capsule
'Apollo 1' director surprised by details of ill-fated mission in new documentary
upon a black background can be seen a grey orb with a fiery red ocean stretching across most of its visible face
The far side of the moon was once a vast magma ocean, Chinese lunar lander confirms
NASA astronauts Suni Williams (left) and Butch Wilmore talk about voting from the International Space Station.
How NASA's Starliner mission went from 10 days to 9 months: A timeline
Three men and a woman in polo shirts and a hoodie float inside a spacecraft for a photo together
What time will NASA's Starliner astronauts land with SpaceX's Crew-9 today? How to watch live.