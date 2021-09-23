'The Eternal Cylinder' will soon let you explore an alien world and it's 10% off right now

A new open-world survival adventure game available for pre-order called "The Eternal Cylinder" is launching soon and it's currently 10% off on the Epic Games Store.

The game is all about controlling small creatures named "Trebhums" who are at the bottom of the natural food chain and who evolve over time. Players have to explore an alien world filled with exotic lifeforms and surreal environments while avoiding "the cylinder," a giant rolling structure that destroys everything in its path.

"The Eternal Cylinder" allows players to evolve their characters by eating different plants and animals, discovering new skills along the way that will allow them to overcome puzzles and threats. The game will be released for $29.99 on Sept. 30 but you can pre-order it now at $26.99; the sale continues through Oct. 18 .

The main threat in this game is a constant one called "The Cylinder" which acts in the same way "The Storm" does in the popular battle royale game, " Fortnite " — by killing off everything in its way, "The Cylinder" forces players to move.

The mechanism means players get to explore an open world full of alien life which might resemble something you would see in another popular game, "No Man's Sky" . Players will also be able to unlock more than 50 mutations that will enable new gameplay options, including learning to fly, swim and even breathe fire.

On top of learning new mutations and trying to survive, the game also offers a story for players to uncover as they explore more of the world which will cover themes of family, heritage and the lasting knowledge of power.