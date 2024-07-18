New 'Terminator Zero' trailer delivers a heroic dose of Skynet scares (video)

TERMINATOR ZERO | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In a riveting sneak peek that adds to Netflix's remarkable roster of animated sci-fi, fantasy and horror series, the streaming titan has just unleashed a jaw-dropping first teaser for "Terminator Zero," representing the storied franchise's first foray into the realm of animation coming this summer.

This 8-episode, old-school anime series, written and executive produced by "The Batman" and "The Batman II" co-screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, is primed to air on Netflix on Aug. 29. That specific month and day in "Terminator" lore is when Skynet becomes enlightened and starts its swift extermination of Mankind, a storied date which fans of the property know as Judgment Day. (If you're wondering what other sci-fi is landing with the new Terminator show, check out our best sci-fi to watch on Netflix guide or see our full Terminator streaming guide for where to watch its films.)

Official poster for new "Terminator Zero" anime series (Image credit: Netflix)

Here's the official synopsis:

"2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

"Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he's hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children."

Timothy Olyphant voices the T-800 in "Terminator Zero." (Image credit: Netflix)

Set mostly in late 20th century Tokyo on the threshold of Judgment Day, this bloody preview introduces the daring freedom fighter Eiko, voiced by "House of the Dragon's" Sonoya Mizuno. This original project takes its inspiration from 1984's "The Terminator" and 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," both directed by James Cameron. What is absent from this franchise reboot is anyone with the surname of Connor or Reece. Instead, Tomlin replaces Sarah, John and Kyle with wholly new characters and also infused "Terminator Zero" with a certain slasher horror edge.

"There's a completely valid version of the 'Terminator' franchise where the Terminator is synonymous with Jason [Voorhees] and Freddy [Krueger], where he is this unrelenting serial killer," Tomlin tells Entertainment Weekly. "There's a little bit of Friday the 13th in here. There's a little bit of Michael Myers [from 'Halloween'] in here.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I knew I wanted to tell a time-travel story, and I knew I wanted to tell an almost 'Godfather'-like multi-generational saga that would ultimately follow this family with these kids. What I wanted to do, if we get to do multiple seasons, is to see these kids grow up and see who they become."

Rosario Dawson voices the AI Kokoro in "Terminator Zero." (Image credit: Netflix)

"Terminator Zero's" all-star voice cast also includes Timothy Olyphant ("Deadwood," "Justified") as the menacing T-800 Terminator, Rosario Dawson ("Ahsoka") as the next-gen AI named Kokoro, André Holland ("Moonlight") as Malcolm Lee, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) as the clairvoyant character called The Prophet,

Directed by Masashi Kudo, the Japanese filmmaker who worked on the "Bleach" anime series based on the popular manga property, "Terminator Zero" is destined to expand the mythology of the beloved "Terminator" franchise, an intellectual property celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

If you need a refresher on the series, check out our handy guide to the Terminator movies ranked best to worst. You can also see how to watch the Terminator films in order.

"Terminator Zero" arrives Aug. 29 on Netflix and is executive produced by Skydance, Japan animation studio Production I.G., and series creator Mattson Tomlin.