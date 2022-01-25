The Terminator streaming guide: Where to watch the The Terminator online

Come with me if you want to watch the Terminator movies online, as we run through the iconic franchise with our The Terminator streaming guide.

The Terminator movie franchise boasts some of the best sci-fi movies amongst its ranks... and some not so great ones too. Started by world-renowned director James Cameron in 1984, and spanning six installments (and one TV series) in total, viewers have watched, gasped, laughed, and fallen in love with the cyborg assassins of this futuristic world. We’re talking 2029 which is really not that far off now, but let’s place existential dread aside for a moment…

It’s a movie timeline that has hopped around incessantly and whilst The Terminator and The Terminator 2: Judgment Day were successive and obviously linked, The Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines onwards has brought new timelines and alternative Terminator pathways to the forefront. With each reboot comes a new experience that honestly has to be seen to be believed.

So, we’ve put together the ultimate The Terminator streaming guide that will reveal everything you need to know about streaming, buying, or renting the Terminator movies online. And, if you’re thinking about watching them all, and we don’t see why you wouldn’t be, perhaps it’s time to check out our The Terminator movies, ranked for our definitive list of the best and worst Terminator movies in the franchise. This is the world now. Logged on, plugged in, all the time. Let’s get into it.

The Terminator streaming: Where to watch The Terminator movies online in the U.S.?

If you’re looking to stream The Terminator movies in the U.S., there’s a fair few sites that offer the opportunity to do just that. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as picking one streaming site to enjoy the whole franchise as The Terminator movies are currently across a variety of websites.

Notably, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Terminator Salvation are both on HBO Max and only HBO Max so there’s not much choice there. But, you’ve got a wider choice with the rest of the franchise, and, when it comes to buying or renting the movies, you’ve got your usual suspects, from Apple TV to Google Play to Microsoft and a fair few more, which are all great options. Hasta la vista, baby.

The Terminator

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Terminator Genisys

Terminator: Dark Fate

The Terminator streaming: Where to watch The Terminator movies online in the U.K.?

If you’re in the U.K. and you’re looking to stream The Terminator movies, you’re in the right place. And honestly, why wouldn’t you be? They’re fantastic sci-fi movies and a franchise which offers both great and not so great additions. For the U.K. though they’re spread out across a variety of streaming services.

For the most part, you can choose between Virgin TV GO, Sky GO, and NOW TV in the U.K., but you’ve got the original on Amazon and Dark Fate on Disney Plus. When it comes to renting and buying the movies, Terminator 3, for example, is only available to rent on CHILI. But for the rest, you’ve the usual suspects on offer. It’s worth then thinking about what service you want to unite all your Terminator watching experience into and stick with it.

The Terminator

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Terminator Genisys

Terminator: Dark Fate