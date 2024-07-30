Watch an exclusive clip from the next episode of SYFY's 'The Ark' Season 2 (video)

Felix and Garnet share a tense moment in a new clip from "The Ark" Season 2.

SYFY's "The Ark" has quietly become a refreshing hit for the venerable cable network, with its old-school optimism and engaging cast of colonizing adventurers searching for a comfortable exoplanet among the stars.

After last year's explosive finale for the series' 2023 debut season, Ark One and its hearty band of young survivors are now navigating a new path for the Trappist System in the constellation Aquarius, where a number of prospective worlds exist.

"The Ark" is the brainchild of sci-fi enthusiast Dean Devlin ("Stargate," "Independence Day") in partnership with co-showrunner Jonathan Glassner ("Stargate SG-1"). The show was created as a type of nostalgic counter-programming to the glut of dark dystopian sci-fi projects cluttering TV and theaters that project a grim, hopeless future. Season 2 continues that quest.

To further pique your interest, we have an exclusive clip above to share for "The Ark" Episode 203, titled "Anomaly." This next chapter, airing Wednesday (July 31), was written by John-Paul Nickel and Jonathan Glassner and directed by Milan Todorović. Its plot surrounds an unexpected visitor who wreaks havoc on Ark One's electrical system, which begins to spread across its entire infrastructure.

As witnessed in this tense sneak peek, tensions rise as the crew tries desperately to diagnose the problem and restore order before it corrupts the ship's life support system or their Faster-Than-Light (FTL) warp drive, while Garnet confronts Felix about a certain appropriated stun baton and his continuing issues of distrust.

"'The Ark' takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In Season 2, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow."

Season 2's ensemble cast features Christie Burke (Lt. Sharon Garnet), Richard Fleeshman (Lt. James Brice), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane), Ryan Adams (Angus Medford), Stacey Michelle Read (Alicia Nevins), Shalini Peiris (Dr. Sanjivni Kabir), Pavle Jenrinic (Felix Strickland), Christina Wolfe (Dr. Cat Brandice), and Tiana Upcheva (Eva Markovic).

"The Ark" Season 2 is now airing weekly episodes every Wednesday at 10/9c on SYFY and streaming the next day on Peacock.