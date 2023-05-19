Watch this giant sunspot erupt in barrage of powerful solar flares as it turns to face Earth (video)

The sun has released an almost non-stop barrage of solar flares in the past 24 hours, including nine powerful M-class flares.

At the time of writing, at least seven of the powerful M-flares have all been attributed to the same giant sunspot region known as AR3311 as it slowly turns to face Earth.

AR3311 is joined by another huge sunspot — AR3310 — which was responsible for the colossal solar flare on May 16 that caused widespread radio blackouts. The volatile pair are slowly rotating into view and will be directly facing us by the weekend.

On the left is AR3310, which produced the M9.6 flare on May 16. On the right is AR3311, which has produced a barrage of M-flares in the last 24 hours. (Image credit: NASA/SDO )

Solar flares are caused when magnetic energy builds up in the sun's atmosphere and is released in an intense burst of electromagnetic radiation. They are categorized by size into lettered groups , with X-class being the most powerful. Then there are M-class flares that are 10 times smaller than X-class flares, then C-class, B-class and finally A-class flares which are too weak to significantly affect Earth.

Within each class, numbers from 1 to 10 (and beyond, for X-class flares) denote a flare's relative strength. The strongest flare in the last 24 hours clocked in at M5.3 at 8:40 p.m. ET on May 18 (00:40 GMT on May 19).

A series of shortwave radio blackouts have been triggered by the fusillade of flares, sending a strong pulse of X-rays and extreme ultraviolet radiation barrelling toward Earth. Traveling at the speed of light, the radiation reaches Earth in just over eight minutes and ionizes the upper layer of Earth's atmosphere — the thermosphere — triggering shortwave radio blackouts on the sun -lit portion of Earth at the time of impact.