The sun just erupted with a major X-class solar flare. Here's what it looked like on video.

By Tariq Malik
published

The X1.1-class solar flare created a temporary radio blackout over South America.

A major solar flare erupted from the sun Saturday (Feb. 11), spawning a radio blackout for parts of Earth and setting the stage for more flares to come. 

The huge solar flare, which registered as a powerful X1.1-class event on the scale used for such sun storms, peaked at 10:48 a.m. EST (1548 GMT) on Saturday, according to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) operated by NOAA. It originated from an area of the sun called Active Region 3217 and created a temporary radio blackout over South America, the center reported. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured stunning video of the solar flare.

"More flares are expected from this region as it moves across the sun creating occasional degradation of high frequency (3-30 MHz) communication," SWPC officials wrote (opens in new tab)in an alert.  

Related: The sun's wrath: Worst solar storms in history

An X1.1-class solar flare erupts from the sun on Feb. 11, 2023 in this still image from a video captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. The satellite observes the sun 24/7 for space weather events. (Image credit: NASA/SDO/Helioviewer.org)

Solar flares are massive eruptions of charged particles on the sun and come in a variety of intensities, with the smaller A-class and C-class flares denoting relatively minor events while the stronger M-class flares can lead to amplify the auroras we see on Earth. X-class are the strongest type of solar flares. The strongest X-class flare ever recorded occurred in 2003 and registered as an X28 flare before it overwhelmed the space weather sensors measuring it.

Intense solar flares can also eject out huge amounts of solar material in what scientists call a coronal mass ejection (CME), which can fling out vast clouds of solar plasma  away from the sun at speeds of up to 1 million mph. When aimed directly at Earth, the strongest solar flares and CMEs can interfere with communications systems, power stations and even endanger astronauts and satellites in space. 

Related stories:

What's inside the sun? A star tour from the inside out
The greatest missions to the sun of all time
Classes of solar flares: A user's guide (infographic)

According to Spaceweather.com (opens in new tab), which tracks space weather events, there was no CME associated with Saturday's X1.1 solar flare. There was, the site added, a CME spotted from a different event — an eruption of a solar filament  from the sun's northern hemisphere. 

That eruption flung a CME towards Earth that should reach Earth on Feb. 14 and could lead to more intense auroras, the site reported. 

"Arctic sky watchers could get a light show for Valentine's Day," Spaceweather.com wrote (opens in new tab)

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik
Editor-in-Chief

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award (opens in new tab) for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast (opens in new tab) with space historian Rod Pyle on the TWiT network (opens in new tab). To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik (opens in new tab).