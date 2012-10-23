The sun is by no means a quiet star and follows an 11-year weather cycle that ebbs and flows with solar activity. During active periods, the sun is prone to severe solar flares, but not ever sun storm is the same. See how the different types of solar flares stack up and how solar storms travel across our solar system in the SPACE.com infographic above.
Solar Flares: A User's Guide (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.