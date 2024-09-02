NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore reports 'strange noise' coming from Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, 'I don't know what's making it'
Mission Control at Johnson Space Center, Houston, likens the sound to a 'pulsing noise, almost like a sonar ping'
On Saturday (Aug. 31) NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore noticed something weird inside the Starliner spacecraft.
Wilmore radioed down to Mission Control to ask about the bizarre noises heard emanating from Starliner's speakers while the spacecraft is currently docked to the International Space Station (ISS).
"There's a strange noise coming through the speaker," Wilmore tells Mission Control "I don't know what's making it."
Wilmore then holds a device to the speakers, allowing Mission Control to hear the pulsating sound occurring at regular intervals.
Mission Control at Johnson Space Center in Houston likens the sound to a "pulsing noise, almost like a sonar ping."
Sounding rather relaxed, and unfazed by the whole situation, Wilmore replied "All right, over to you, call us if you figure it out." Mission Control then informs Wilmore that the recording will be passed along to the team and they'll let him know what they find.
Former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield commented on the situation in a post on X. In the post, you can hear the strange sound reported by Wilmore.
"There are several noises I'd prefer not to hear inside my spaceship, including this one that Boeing Starliner is now making," Hadfield wrote.
There are several noises I'd prefer not to hear inside my spaceship, including this one that @Boeing Starliner is now making. pic.twitter.com/NMMPMo5dttSeptember 1, 2024
The unusual sound was initially reported by Ars Technica, referencing a recording originally captured and shared by Michigan-based meteorologist Rob Dale on the NASA Spaceflight (NSF) forum.
Starliner launched on June 5 for its first-ever crewed mission, transporting NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the ISS. The capsule successfully docked on June 6. Although the mission was initially expected to last around 10 days, NASA and Boeing extended the capsule's stay in orbit multiple times as they investigated a thruster issue.
Ultimately, NASA determined that returning Williams and Wilmore on Starliner was too risky. The agency announced that the two astronauts would instead return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule in February 2025. Meanwhile, the Boeing capsule will return to Earth uncrewed. It is scheduled to undock the ISS no earlier than 6:04 p.m. EDT (2204 GMT) on Sept. 6 and land six hours later in the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.
