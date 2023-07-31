Watch Lance Armstrong and Andy Richter take out the astronaut trash in 'Stars on Mars' (video)

For the nine remaining contestants on Fox's "Survivor"-ish reality TV series, "Stars on Mars," even the simplest of chores requires suiting up in a confining spacesuit to go outside and bury the habitat's garbage sacks.

But it also allows for a bit of interesting dumpster diving, emotional venting and competition strategizing between participants as the fun show marches forward each week with its "last person standing" format to name a final champion in this spacey Martian simulation in the Australian opal-mining town of Coober Pedy.

"Stars on Mars" debuted back on June 5 and chronicles the misadventures of a group of B-list entertainers, minor TV celebrities, cyberspace influencers and ex-pro athletes christened as "celebronauts" who try to outmaneuver each other and avoid being sent home after dealing with emergencies and daily Red Planet tasks handed out by host William Shatner in Mission Control. Oh, there's a cool robo-dog too!

"Solar Flare" is the next drama-fueled episode of "Stars on Mars" airing Monday (July 31) at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on FOX and streaming the day after on Hulu. This is the sci-fi reality series' eighth episode, all leading to the August 28 season finale

Here's the official episode description:

"Life on Mars is never easy! A series of solar flares have interfered with the electronics in the hab and the nine remaining celebronauts will need to repair the solar panels, working fast before another solar flare brings dangerous radiation. This mission tests the contestants trust and will earn them another mission patch."

The cast of "Stars on Mars," prior to any eliminations, includes: Lance Armstrong, Cat Cora, Ashley Iaconetti, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Paul Pierce, Andy Richter, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter.

"Stars on Mars" Episode 8 arrives on Fox on July 31, 2023.