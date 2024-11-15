Watch November full moon rise today in free livestream

The Beaver Supermoon 2024: online observation (15 Nov. 2024) - YouTube Watch On

The November Full Moon, also known as the Beaver Moon rises today and is the last supermoon of the year.

You can watch the full moon rise live from Italy, in a free livestream courtesy of astronomer Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project. The November full moon livestream starts at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) and you can watch it live here on Space.com or directly on the Virtual Telescope Project's WebTV or YouTube channel , weather permitting.

"We will share this Supermoon live, online, showing real-time images from our telescopes installed in Manciano, Italy, in the wonderful Maremma countryside", Masi told Space.com in an email.

Supermoons are especially impressive because they happen when the moon is within 90% of its nearest distance to Earth, making it appear roughly 30% brighter and 14% larger than usual. The moon's orbit is oval-shaped, or elliptical, so the moon's distance from Earth changes throughout its 27.3-day orbit of our planet. Despite the fact that the moon is closer to us during a supermoon, the size difference can be hard to detect without visual aids.

November's supermoon is the last supermoon of 2024, the closest supermoon this year occurred on Oct. 17.

