See Jupiter at its biggest and brightest this weekend

Jupiter reaches opposition on Dec. 7, 2024. The gas giant will look bigger and brighter in our night sky than it usually does.

Jupiter will rise opposite the sun this weekend, making the gas giant appear even brighter and larger in our sky.

This astronomical arrangement, known as opposition, occurs when a planet lies directly opposite of the sun when viewed from Earth. This weekend, Jupiter will reach opposition at 3:50 p.m. EDT (2050 GMT) on Saturday (Dec. 7), offering the best viewing opportunity of the planet in 2024.

Appearing in the constellation Taurus , Jupiter will be visible in the east at sunset, while the sun sets to the west. The planet will remain in view for much of the night, rising to its highest point in the sky around midnight local time, according to In-the-Sky.org .

At around the same time that Jupiter reaches opposition, the planet also makes its closest approach to Earth , also known as perigee. This coincides with opposition because Jupiter lies on the same side of the sun as Earth, such that our planet passes between Jupiter and the sun during opposition.

Jupiter will officially be closest to Earth on Friday (Dec. 6) at 6 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT). At this time, Jupiter will be only 380 million miles (611 million kilometers) away, appearing at its brightest and largest to viewers on Earth.

Despite the planet’s proximity, it will not be distinguishable as more than a star-like point of light in the night sky when viewed with the naked eye. But a good pair of binoculars will help pinpoint the planet, revealing a bright disk and system of Galilean moons, according to In-the-Sky.org.

