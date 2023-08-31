Drift through space with a dreamy track from 'Starfield's' original score by composer Inon Zur (exclusive)

It's almost here.

After years of waiting, Bethesda Game Studios and Microsoft are cranking up the final countdown for the Sept. 1, 2023 early release of "Starfield," their spectacular open-world space exploration game for all those anxious adventurers who pre-purchased an upgraded premium collector's copy.

To set the mood for Friday's digital stampede to the stars, we have an exclusive track to premiere from "Starfield's" original video game soundtrack composed by Emmy Award winner and 3-time BAFTA nominated composer Inon Zur ("Fallout," "Dragon Age," "Prince of Persia.") This eerie ambient tune titled "Aurora" evokes feelings of a dreamy drift through outer space on impulse power.

Promotional art for "Starfield." (Image credit: Bethesda Game Studio)

"'Starfield' is a huge universe of exploration, with all the mystery and new revelations of outer space," Zur said in a statement. "It is an epic game of hope and wonder asking the big questions, where did we come from and where are we going? Once you embark on this journey it is immensely captivating and deeply emotional, and the music conveys this shared adventure for humanity."

Zur's main "Starfield Suite" was performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and was first penned as a conceptual piece inspired the Bethesda team while deep into the game's development process. In honoring iconic science fiction works by musical legends like John Williams, Jerry Goldsmith and Vangelis, in addition to classical composers such as Debussy, Ravel and Prokofiev, Zur fused both classical and minimalist elements to craft this sweeping score.

Here's "Starfield's" official synopsis:

"In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game.

"Along the way you will join in the adventures of various factions; pilot and customize your own ship; explore planets and discover their local flora, fauna, and resources; build outposts; and master a refined combat system to deal with threats of all kinds."

Bethesda and Microsoft's awe-inspiring "Starfield" launches on Sept. 6, 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. For virtual astronauts who pre-purchased either the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition, their early access liftoff is Sept. 1.