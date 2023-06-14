'Starfield' offers players a massive space odyssey in new gameplay footage

Bethesda Game Studios' upcoming space exploration game "Starfield" has outer space gamers eager to play this highly anticipated sci-fi odyssey years in the making.

This week during their "Starfield Direct" video update, Game Director Todd Howard and his core development team served up a brilliant 45-minute presentation on the overwhelming game's expansive universe and the myriad new features, animation systems, gameplay details, characters, creatures, food, spacecraft, spacesuits, worlds, weapons and hardware rolling out for "Starfield" in September.

The scale and scope of this game, where you can visit more than 1,000 planets, moons, and asteroids, is truly extraordinary and Howard does his best to pack in all the newest information to bring gamers the latest up-to-date secrets and surprises.

Dive in and prepare to be wowed!

A still from gameplay footage from "Starfield." (Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Launch into Bethesda's official description:

"'Starfield' is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim' and 'Fallout 4.' In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create your character and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery.

"In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game.

"Along the way you will join in the adventures of various factions; pilot and customize your own ship; explore planets and discover their local flora, fauna, and resources; build outposts; and master a refined combat system to deal with threats of all kinds."

Promotional art for "Starfield." (Image credit: Bethesda Game Studio)

In addition to all the glorious gameplay footage and intricate details layered into "Starfield," the "Starfield Direct" video also revealed the deluxe Constellation Edition and Premium Edition packages loaded with bonus features and extra content which are available for pre-order now.

"Starfield" Constellation Edition includes:

"Starfield" Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

"Starfield" Chronomark Watch and Case

SteelBook Display Case

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to "Starfield" Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation Patch

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

"Starfield" Chronomark Watch. (Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

"Starfield" Premium Edition includes:

"Starfield" Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to "Starfield" Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Active Game Pass members and players who pre-order "Starfield" will score the "Old Mars Skin Pack" in-game bonus items, which includes: Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet, Deep Mining Pack

Limited Edition "Starfield" Xbox controller (Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

For new branded accessories, Bethesda Game Studios has also united with the Xbox hardware team to deliver a special Limited Edition "Starfield" Xbox controller and headset. It offers full side and back grips that mimic spaceship panels and a metallic bronze directional pad. Its faceplate is highlighted with the official Constellation livery and printed with a control scheme like your spaceship, the Frontier.

To add to the unique product tie-ins, the designers at Xbox have created the "Starfield" Limited Edition Xbox headset to pair up with the Limited Edition controller. The headgear is accented with a matching transparent and metallic bronze mic boom. Both are currently available on Xbox.com.

A still from gameplay footage from "Starfield." (Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Bethesda Game Studios' epic "Starfield" takes flight on September 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players are invited to pre-order now or dive in day one with Game Pass. Pre-purchasing the Premium or Constellation Edition will deliver eager players up to five days early game access.