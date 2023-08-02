'Starfield' animated anthology introduces gamers to its inhabited planets (videos)

We're now down to a little over a month before cosmic tumblers align, the heavens burst forth accompanied by an angelic fanfare, and Bethesda Game Studios' magnum opus, "Starfield," triumphantly arrives on September 6, 2023.

Delivered by the award-winning creators of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" and 'Fallout 4," "Starfield" is a next-generation role-playing video game blossoming amid the shimmering stars and developed on a staggering scale where players can easily lose themselves (and weeks!) exploring over 1,000 planets, moons, and asteroids.

As a lead-up to the long-awaited debut, Bethesda Game Studios is inviting fans to spend some time with the expansive scope of people and cultures in "Starfield" with "The Settled Systems – A Starfield Animated Anthology." This trio of animated shorts takes us to three of "Starfield's" main cities as we ride along with a delivery pilot in New Atlantis seeking the thrilling life of the elite, visit a stranded orphan searching for a way to escape Akila City and see a pair of street urchins struggling to survive in the bowels of Neon. Check them all out and try to hold fast just one more month!

"Supra Et Ultra"

"In the city of New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies, a courier pilot named Kent aspires to live in the most desirable part of the Settled Systems. After joining the UC Vanguard and working his way up to the Capital's elite, Kent quickly realizes the adventures waiting for him off-planet are what he truly longed for."

"Where Hope is Built"

"Vanna — an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony Wars — desperately wants to explore the stars, and only one thing is standing in her way: A working ship. Her search for repair parts leads her throughout the city, and into some unexpected danger, as she closes in on her dream."

"The Hand that Feeds"

"Two Neon street rats, Ada and Harper, are partners in crime eking out a living stealing from the wealthy partygoers that come to the 'pleasure city 'to let loose. When Ada is forced into a moral dilemma, she catches the attention of the all-seeing Ryujin industries, bringing her an exciting new opportunity. But at what cost?"

"Starfield" officially launches September 6 exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC.