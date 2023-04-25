'Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2' trailer expands the Jedi galaxy with new animated anthology (video)

Seeking an ideal animation sampler to go with your "Star Wars" main course?

Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+ have just the right appetizing anthology with the first full trailer for the followup season of its Emmy-nominated "Star Wars: Visions" animated series which arrives on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2023.

This glorious new sneak peek at "Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2" was recently presented at Star Wars Celebration Europe in London and delivers a vivid jolt of varied animation styles and stories inspired by our favorite space opera saga associated with the storied name of Luke Skywalker.

As seen in this remarkably eclectic trailer, "Visions Vol. 2" is truly an International affair with its nine new studios from around the planet delivering diverse cultural interpretations and distinct perspectives on the "Star Wars" universe.

Promotional art for "Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2" (Image credit: Disney+)

"Star Wars: Visions" first premiered back in 2021 with a program of nine short films created by different Japanese anime studios who have been influenced by the galaxy far, far away. Its imaginative creators were allowed complete freedom to express themselves in any manner they chose using different animation techniques and narrative tones.

The second season includes works by El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa).

Here's the breakdown for all nine animated shorts in Vol. 2:

"Sith" by El Guiri

A former Sith apprentice, leading a peaceful and isolated life, is confronted by the past when her old master tracks her down.

"Screecher's Reach" by Cartoon Saloon

A young girl, seeking reprieve from her days in a rural workhouse, discovers a legendary haunted cave with her friends. The cave's dark pull will change the trajectory of her life forever.

"In the Stars" by Punkrobot

Two sisters, the last of their kind who live in hiding on their ravaged land, squabble about how to survive with the Empire encroaching. On a water run, the sisters must fight back when they are discovered.

"I Am Your Mother" by Aardman

Young pilot Anni, who is embarrassed by her sweet, but clingy mum, must team with her for a madcap family race at the academy. Along the way, their relationship is tested by the elements, their old ship, other racers...and each other!

"Journey to the Dark Head" by Studio Mir

A hopeful mechanic and disillusioned young Jedi team up for a risky and unlikely quest to turn the tide of the galactic war, but dark forces tail them.

"The Spy Dancer" by Studio La Cachette

The premier dancer at a famous, Imperial-frequented cabaret uses her unique skill-set to spy for the Rebellion, but the presence of a mysterious officer threatens to derail her mission.

"The Bandits of Golak" by 88 Pictures

Fleeing from their village by train and pursued by ferocious Imperial forces, a boy and his force-sensitive younger sister seek refuge in a vibrant and dangerous roadhouse.

"The Pit" by D'Art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd.

A fearless young prisoner, forced to dig for lightsaber-powering kyber crystals by the Empire, plans a risky escape for he and his people.

"Aau's Song" by Trigger Fish

An alien child who longs to sing is raised by her loving, but stern father to stay quiet because of the calamitous effect her voice has on the crystals in the nearby mines.

Lucasfilm's James Waugh ("Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures") returns to run the acclaimed series for "Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2" with co-executive producers Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.

"Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2" lands on Star Wars Day exclusively on Disney+.