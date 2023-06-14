Watch 1st trailer for new open-world 'Star Wars Outlaws' video game (video)

The honeymoon phase may fade with avid "Star Wars" gamers once "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's" Cal Kestis completes his quest against the evil galactic Empire.

But fans can then turn their gaze toward 2024, when the next big thing arrives for consoles and PCs — "Star Wars Outlaws."

To add to the anticipation, Ubisoft has just dropped the official world premiere trailer at Microsoft’s Xbox Showcase, followed by a wild gameplay teaser to whet sci-fi video gaming aficionados' insatiable appetites. This open-world adventure developed by the publishers of "Assassin's Creed" via their new Massive Entertainment studio promises a sneaky "Star Wars" mission through the dark criminal underworld with a resourceful rogue character named Kay Vess.

Related: 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:' Cal Kestis battles a Rancor in final gameplay trailer from Star Wars Celebration

"Star Wars Outlaws" takes place somewhere in the middle of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" as Kay gears up for an epic caper she calls one of the "biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen" during that critical time as the Rebel Alliance regroups before their discovery of the second Death Star.

Along for the ride is an adorable alien sidekick called Nix and an intimidating trench-coat-clad BX-Commando droid acting as her enforcer and co-pilot.

Check out the official gameplay walkthrough for a taste of things to come!

Scene from the upcoming game "Star Wars Outlaws." (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Here's the full description:

"Experience the first-ever open world 'Star Wars' game, set between the events of 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi.' Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy's most wanted."

Ubisoft has had this choice-based "Star Wars" title in the works for a couple of years, and the results may be well worth the wait when it's expected to finally drop in the spring of 2024. Right now, fans are cautiously optimistic that the storied gaming publisher can hit this one out of the solar system and deliver a truly original gaming experience within the vast "Star Wars" universe.

Inevitable delays could push "Star Wars Outlaws" deeper into 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but these initial looks offer an optimistic peek at something special that gamers can add to their stash of classic "Star Wars" games with pride.