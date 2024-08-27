'Star Wars Outlaws' enters our galaxy this week! Watch the new launch trailer (video)

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After what might seem an interminably long wait, Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft's third-person sci-fi adventure game, "Star Wars Outlaws," arrives Tuesday, Aug. 27 in early access for those who ponied up a bunch more pennies for the Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, or a Ubisoft Plus membership, prior to its standard global release on Friday, Aug. 30 for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

An energetic new launch trailer for "Star Wars Outlaws" was recently introduced this past Thursday at Gamescom 2024 fan convention in Cologne, Germany that was accompanied by a revealing chat with Julian Gerighty, the creative director of Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, and voice actor Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess), alongside more than ten minutes of thrilling gameplay footage for attendees.

Developed by the publishers of "Assassin's Creed" through their newly-minted Massive Entertainment division, "Star Wars Outlaws" is a stealthy, rough-and-tumble descent into one of the seediest corners of the galaxy far, far away. Also joining Vess in this perilous danger-fueled journey is her bodyguard and co-pilot, a stoic BX-Commando droid sporting a cool trench coat.

Star Wars Outlaws: Building An Open World - YouTube Watch On

This "death wish" job to steal 157 million credits doesn't come without innumerable hurdles to overcome. The Gamescom "last look" trailer takes us to Tatooine's notorious Mos Eisley Cantina and the inner sanctum of Jabba's Palace. Cameos include Sliro and his Zerek Besh crime family, the bloated gangster Jabba the Hutt, plump Gamorrean guards, a cackling Salacious Crumb, Bib Fortuna, the Pyke Syndicate, Qi'ra, Crimson Dawn, and a roaring Rancor monster ready for lunch!

"Star Wars: Outlaws" arrives for early access today, followed by the main standard release on Aug. 30 for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.