New trailer for 'Star Wars Outlaws' video game proclaims a golden age for the underworld (video)

Pushing past the mounting publisher controversies over pricing and annoying rumblings heard about the lead character's digital likeness, Ubisoft and its Massive Entertainment have released a dynamic new story trailer for the upcoming "Star War Outlaws" video game, which will arrive on Aug. 30, 2024.

This open-world sci-fi experience chronicles the misadventures of a very Han Solo-like scoundrel named Kay Vess (Humberly González) and her Merqaal alien partner in crime, Nix (Dee Bradley Baker).

Baker is a respected vocal actor whose work has graced a multitude of creative projects in the galaxy far, far away over the years, including "Star Wars Rebels," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." As our protagonist’s co-pilot and android enforcer, the trenchcoat-clad BX-Series Commando droid called ND-5 is voiced by Jay Rincon, a familiar name to players of "Dead Island 2," "Atomic Heart," and "Horizon Forbidden West."

Kay Vess fires on Imperial forces in the video game "Star Wars Outlaws." (Image credit: Ubisoft)

"It's a golden age for the underworld. The Empire controls every corner of the galaxy, but they're distracted by a Rebellion that won't quit," proclaims a sleazy crime boss named Sliro in the preview. "It's an opportunity to make millions."

Vess has apparently gotten on the wrong side of the Zerek Besh, Sliro's criminal overlords who have placed a bounty on her head. She accepts a mission from fellow scoundrel Jaylen Vrax that just might buy her freedom by venturing to the Outer Rim to steal Sliro's vast wealth.

Cover art for "Star Wars Outlaws." (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Here's the full description:

"Experience the first-ever open world 'Star Wars' game, set between the events of 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi.' Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy's most wanted."

In addition to a planet-hopping side-trip to Tatooine to butt heads with the vile gangster Jabba the Hutt and run across Han Solo frozen in carbonite, we're also treated to peeks at the Crimson Dawn, Twi'leks, Mon Calamari and Quarren in this first full story trailer.

If the $70 standard release is not enough to satisfy, gamers willing to plunk down more cash can pre-order "Star Wars Outlaws'" $110 Gold Edition to receive three days of early access and and an Ubisoft season pass that includes two post-launch story DLCs, Jabba's Gambit mission available at launch, and the Kessel Runner Character cosmetic pack. The $130 Ultimate Edition packs in all that, plus two added cosmetic bundles and a digital art book.

Something that has gamers grumbling is the fact that "Star Wars Outlaws" still requires an internet connection to fully install the game, even if you're in possession of a physical copy.

"Star Wars Outlaws" lands Aug. 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.