Witness the Galactic Civil War's last gasp in 'Star Wars: Battle of Jakku' miniseries

Back in July, Marvel Comics announced that its two flagship "Star Wars" titles would end their post-"The Empire Strikes Back" storyline runs in September with "Star Wars #50" and "Star Wars: Darth Vader #50." But you may want to dry those tears, because Marvel is wasting no time in cranking back up the sci-fi action in a galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising" starting this fall.

Penned by award-winning author Alex Segura ("Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall," "Edge of Spider-Verse") and illustrated by three distinguished artists: Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele and Jethro Morales, "Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising" is the first of a trio of limited series chronicling the long-forgotten tale of the fading moments of the Galactic Civil War.

The conflict kicks off with the four-issue "Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising #1" on Oct. 2, 2024. Then, this three-part saga's plotline will advance further still, spread across two more miniseries slated for release in November and December titled "Republic Under Siege" and "Last Stand."

Marvel's "Star Wars: Battle of Jakku" miniseries start on Oct. 2! (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Set after 'Return of the Jedi,' the saga will be centered around the never-before-told final moments of the Galactic Civil War. First introduced in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' as Rey scavenged amongst its wreckage, the Battle of Jakku was a pivotal turning point for the galaxy. On the sandy dunes of Jakku, the scattered forces of the Empire made their desperate last stand after their secret base was discovered by the Rebellion, who were determined to destroy them once and for all so that the New Republic could thrive! Now, fans will witness this pivotal moment in 'Star Wars' canon for the first time ever!

"Starring core characters like Luke and Leia as well as new heroes and villains who were instrumental during this thrilling period, the three Battle of Jakku series will bridge the gap between the Original Trilogy and the Sequel Trilogy like never before, revealing key insights behind the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and the Empire's demise, including the Emperor's secret contingency plans; and introduce the shocking power-hungry threats that emerged during this time of uncertainty!"

All 12 covers for three "Star Wars: Battle of Jakku" miniseries. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This period in the "Star Wars" timeline between "Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens" is relatively uncharted territory, occurring shortly after the Battle of Endor.

"It's an unbelievable honor to be able to tell this lost story of 'Star Wars' history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three Battle of Jakku limited series," Segura said in a statement.

"Our story will be epic in scope - involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos. We'll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War — we'll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!"

Check out the schedule for this first Battle of Jakku miniseries and its main covers by noted artist Phil Noto:

Oct. 2: "Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising #1"

Oct. 16: "Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising #2"

Oct. 30: "Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising #3"

Nov. 6: "Star Wars Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising #4"

"This series is definitely something fans don't want to miss," editor Mark Paniccia said. "Within the chaos and destruction of all three series, there are elements that hint to what comes next."