'Star Trek: Lower Decks' season 1 warps onto Blu-ray May 18

The outer space hilarity associated with Paramount+'s crazy new "Star Trek" animated series, " Star Trek: Lower Decks ," has been another bright spot in the streaming network's lineup of original sci-fi offerings.

Presented by "Rick and Morty" and " Solar Opposites " creator Mike McMahan and executive producer Alex Kurtzman ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard"), the 10-episode, mature-themed spinoff launched on Aug. 20, 2020 and ran through Oct. 8, 2020. A second season is slated to debut sometime in 2021.

Now, season one is headed for its official Blu-ray, DVD, and Steelbook release on May 18 and Paramount Home Entertainment has just offered up a new trailer highlighting the collection's exclusive special features, behind-the-scenes content, cast and crew interviews, deleted and extended scenes, and much more.

Of particular interest is the featurette group titled "Lower Decktionary," a multi-part exploration of the series' music, art design, animation process, and also a fan-forward peek at the series' basketful of Easter eggs.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" is set in the year 2380 and chronicles the misadventures of the working-class, non-officer support crew serving on one of Starfleet's lesser-known ships, the USS Cerritos. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi juggle active duty tasks and their social lives while the spaceship is being assaulted by a multitude of cosmic anomalies.

" Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season One " arrives on home video May 18 and is delivered in (16x9) format with English SDH subtitles and offers English 5.1 Dolby Digital audio.

