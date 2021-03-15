Hulu drops a delightfully demented trailer for 'Solar Opposites' season 2

If you're looking for a bonkers adult animated series brought to you by the folks at Hulu and the twisted creators of "Rick & Morty," you'll find the sci-fi insanity of "Solar Opposites" a true feast for the soul.

Hulu recently released the wacky new redband Season 2 trailer for "Solar Opposites" along with the premiere date of March 26, and you'll quickly discover that the existential antics and satirical jabs are back with a vengeance. (You can check out the tamed-down teaser above, without the barrage of F-bombs.)

After last May's debut season showcased a serious dose of sci-fi silliness, the sophomore release definitely kicks it up a notch with hellhounds, human wine bottles, and devilish humor.

"Solar Opposites," the kooky adult sci-fi series from the creators of "Rick & Morty," returns March 26. (Image credit: Hulu)

In this next 8-episode outing you’ll find the odd extraterrestrial family is still stuck on Earth dealing with the daily madness by attempting to adjust to modern society with all its inherent lunacy. Is everything back to normal? Hardly!

Here's Hulu's official synopsis:

"Co-created by Justin Roiland ("Rick & Morty") and Mike McMahan ("Rick & Morty"), "Solar Opposites" centers around a crew of four aliens who escape their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome.

"Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

"On Season 2 of 'Solar Opposites,' the 'Solar Opposites' take it bigger, funnier, and more opposite than ever before."

Hulu's "Solar Opposites" Season 2 lands on March 26.

