SpaceX Starship spotted from space ahead of historic April 20 launch

An eye in the sky spotted Starship sitting on its pad ahead of launch.

SpaceX's Starship is supposed to make its orbital debut now no earlier than Thursday (April 20), following a scrub on April 17 due to a launch issue. The 62-minute window opens at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT) and you can watch live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX.

While Starship waits for its next launch opportunity, a Maxar satellite saw the spacecraft fully fueled on its Texan pad from orbit.

"Today's #satellite image (April 17, 2023) of the Boca Chica launch facilities in Texas with a view of the #Starship and Super Heavy rocket on the launch pad," Maxar officials wrote in a tweet (opens in new tab). "Today's scheduled launch of the most powerful rocket ever constructed was scrubbed. Stay tuned!"

On Twitter, RGV Aerial Photography showed another view from above (opens in new tab) of Starship, but from much closer: Only about 10,500 feet (3,200 meters). Mauricio Atilano, owner of the company, wrote on Patreon (opens in new tab) that he has been documenting SpaceX's growth at Boca Chica since 2018 with drones, cameras and weekly rentals of a Cessna 182 aircraft.

Once the launch gets off the ground, it will be the first flight ever for a fully stacked Starship and Super Heavy combination. SpaceX plans to bring this combination to the moon to support NASA's Artemis program, and eventually to Mars for human settlement efforts.

