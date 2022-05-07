SpaceX Starlink launch spawns spectacular glowing cloud in predawn sky

By published

The Space Coast got treated to a sky glow known as a "space jellyfish."

The aftermath of a SpaceX Starlink launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 6, 2022 sprawls across the sky before dawn in this stunning view. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Space coast residents got a treat early Friday (May 6) when SpaceX's the latest Starlink satellite fleet launch spawned an eerie glowing cloud that shined like some medieval fantasy monster in the predawn sky.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with 53 of SpaceX's Starlink Internet satellites successfully lifted off at 5:42 a.m. EDT (0942 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Professional photos from SpaceX captured the spectacular predawn launch as it streaked over the Atlantic Ocean, lighting up the clouds. This was the 12th launch for this particular Falcon 9 rocket's first stage, tying a company reuse record, and the first stage once again landed at sea on top of one of SpaceX's drone ships.

Floridians and visitors to the coast also caught views of the glowing rocket as it made its way high into the atmosphere. This type of effect is called a "space jellyfish", which is produced due to a combination of the Falcon 9's exhaust and the timing of the launch, as our sister website LiveScience pointed out.

Here's a more traditional launch view of from SpaceX of its 53 new Starlink satellites soaring to orbit on top of a Falcon 9 booster on May 6, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Editor's note: If you captured a stunning view of the SpaceX's Starlink satellite launch on Friday and want to share it for an image gallery or story, let us know! You can send images and comments in to spacephotos@space.com.

