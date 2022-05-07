SpaceX Starlink launch spawns spectacular glowing cloud in predawn sky

The aftermath of a SpaceX Starlink launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 6, 2022 sprawls across the sky before dawn in this stunning view. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Space coast residents got a treat early Friday (May 6) when SpaceX's the latest Starlink satellite fleet launch spawned an eerie glowing cloud that shined like some medieval fantasy monster in the predawn sky.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with 53 of SpaceX's Starlink Internet satellites successfully lifted off at 5:42 a.m. EDT (0942 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Professional photos from SpaceX captured the spectacular predawn launch as it streaked over the Atlantic Ocean, lighting up the clouds. This was the 12th launch for this particular Falcon 9 rocket's first stage, tying a company reuse record, and the first stage once again landed at sea on top of one of SpaceX's drone ships.

Floridians and visitors to the coast also caught views of the glowing rocket as it made its way high into the atmosphere. This type of effect is called a "space jellyfish", which is produced due to a combination of the Falcon 9's exhaust and the timing of the launch, as our sister website LiveScience pointed out.

The exhaust exiting the nozzle was "under-expanded," meaning the gas was at a higher pressure than the surrounding air. The rising sun, very close to the horizon, then illuminated the exhaust plume and caused the bright glow, Chris Combs, a professor of aerodynamics and mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at San Antonio explained on Twitter.

The pretty physical phenomenon showed up in videos, pictures and even in a pool's reflection as local social media users captured their views of the sky.

Here's a more traditional launch view of from SpaceX of its 53 new Starlink satellites soaring to orbit on top of a Falcon 9 booster on May 6, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

