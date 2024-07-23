SpaceX makes Starlink Roam available throughout the US

Your internet connection today is brought to you by space.

No, that's not an ad from a science fiction movie; it's the reality now thanks to SpaceX's ever-growing constellation of Starlink satellites.

In June, SpaceX introduced its new version of its satellite internet antenna , providing users the option to have an on the go service that's the perfect size to throw in your backpack. Now, Starlink Roam is available anywhere across the United States, connecting customers in even the most remote locations with high-speed internet that can be accessed from almost anywhere in the world.

The Starlink Roam kit is now available coast to coast giving users internet access without needing a residential subscription. The kit is waterproof and includes a dish, Wi-Fi router, and DC power source. Maximum download speeds could exceed 100 mbps, SpaceX says.

The service, which will be a game-changer for those who live in or travel to remote locations, is an investment to start at the cost of $599. But then, for a fixed payment every month, users can have the opportunity to connect, simply put by SpaceX, in two easy steps — "plug it in" and "point at sky".

For the adventure seeker on-the-go across North America, the Mobile Regional option gives users unlimited inland mobile data for $150 a month. If you'd prefer a set mobile data cap at 50GB, the monthly cost drops to $50 for inland access across the continent.

Connect to high-speed, low-latency internet in ~2 minutesMax speeds over 100 Mbps for as low as $50 per monthStarlink Mini is now available for roaming across the United States → https://t.co/XKqmrsPJzT pic.twitter.com/JWwUr33PBJJuly 11, 2024

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared the announcement on his X social media platform last month, posting that this technology "will change the world." New users can get connected through the Starlink app to learn more about what the best location would be for installation and explore more about the service on either Android or iOS devices.

