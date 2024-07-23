SpaceX makes Starlink Roam available throughout the US
"Stay connected on the go, no matter how remote."
Your internet connection today is brought to you by space.
No, that's not an ad from a science fiction movie; it's the reality now thanks to SpaceX's ever-growing constellation of Starlink satellites.
In June, SpaceX introduced its new version of its satellite internet antenna, providing users the option to have an on the go service that's the perfect size to throw in your backpack. Now, Starlink Roam is available anywhere across the United States, connecting customers in even the most remote locations with high-speed internet that can be accessed from almost anywhere in the world.
The Starlink Roam kit is now available coast to coast giving users internet access without needing a residential subscription. The kit is waterproof and includes a dish, Wi-Fi router, and DC power source. Maximum download speeds could exceed 100 mbps, SpaceX says.
The service, which will be a game-changer for those who live in or travel to remote locations, is an investment to start at the cost of $599. But then, for a fixed payment every month, users can have the opportunity to connect, simply put by SpaceX, in two easy steps — "plug it in" and "point at sky".
For the adventure seeker on-the-go across North America, the Mobile Regional option gives users unlimited inland mobile data for $150 a month. If you'd prefer a set mobile data cap at 50GB, the monthly cost drops to $50 for inland access across the continent.
Connect to high-speed, low-latency internet in ~2 minutesMax speeds over 100 Mbps for as low as $50 per monthStarlink Mini is now available for roaming across the United States → https://t.co/XKqmrsPJzT pic.twitter.com/JWwUr33PBJJuly 11, 2024
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared the announcement on his X social media platform last month, posting that this technology "will change the world." New users can get connected through the Starlink app to learn more about what the best location would be for installation and explore more about the service on either Android or iOS devices.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
SpaceX's Starlink network has steadily expanded since the first satellites launched in 2019. There are now more than 6,000 operational Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit, connecting more than three million customers across 100 countries to the company's satellite internet service.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Meredith is a regional Murrow award-winning Certified Broadcast Meteorologist and science/space correspondent. She most recently was a Freelance Meteorologist for NY 1 in New York City & the 19 First Alert Weather Team in Cleveland. A self-described "Rocket Girl," Meredith's personal and professional work has drawn recognition over the last decade, including the inaugural Valparaiso University Alumni Association First Decade Achievement Award, two special reports in News 12's Climate Special "Saving Our Shores" that won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, multiple Fair Media Council Folio & Press Club of Long Island awards for meteorology & reporting, and a Long Island Business News & NYC TV Week "40 Under 40" Award.