SpaceX launches 1st Starlink satellites of 2025 (video, photos)

SpaceX launched the first batch of its internet satellites this year from Florida's Space Coast today (Jan. 6).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 of the company's Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 3:43 p.m EDT (2043 GMT).

The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff as planned, touching down on the SpaceX droneship "Just Read the Instructions" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 24 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Jan. 6, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

It was the 17th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Ten of those flights have been Starlink missions, and one has been crewed with astronauts — the Crew 5 mission to the International Space Station on behalf of NASA.

At left: The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket comes down for a landing at sea after launching 24 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Jan. 6, 2025. At right: The rocket’s second-stage engine continues powering the satellites to low Earth orbit. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Falcon 9's upper stage is expected to continue carrying the 24 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, where they will be deployed about 65 minutes after liftoff.

Starlink is the largest satellite constellation ever deployed — and it's continuously growing, as today's launch demonstrates. There are currently more than 6,850 active Starlink spacecraft, according to satellite tracker and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. ET to reflect SpaceX's most recent launch time. It was updated again at 3:55 p.m. ET with news of successful launch and rocket landing.