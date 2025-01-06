SpaceX launches 1st Starlink satellites of 2025 (video, photos)
Liftoff occurred at 3:43 p.m ET today (Jan. 6).
SpaceX launched the first batch of its internet satellites this year from Florida's Space Coast today (Jan. 6).
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 of the company's Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 3:43 p.m EDT (2043 GMT).
The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff as planned, touching down on the SpaceX droneship "Just Read the Instructions" stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
It was the 17th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Ten of those flights have been Starlink missions, and one has been crewed with astronauts — the Crew 5 mission to the International Space Station on behalf of NASA.
The Falcon 9's upper stage is expected to continue carrying the 24 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, where they will be deployed about 65 minutes after liftoff.
Starlink is the largest satellite constellation ever deployed — and it's continuously growing, as today's launch demonstrates. There are currently more than 6,850 active Starlink spacecraft, according to satellite tracker and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell.
Editor's note: This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. ET to reflect SpaceX's most recent launch time. It was updated again at 3:55 p.m. ET with news of successful launch and rocket landing.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.