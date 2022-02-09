SpaceX is stacking its giant Starship ahead of Elon Musk's big update this week

SpaceX's first orbital Starship SN20 is stacked atop its massive Super Heavy Booster 4 for the first time on Aug. 6, 2021 at the company's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. They stood 395 feet tall, taller than NASA's Saturn V moon rocket.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk will have a nice visual aid to point to during his highly anticipated Starship presentation on Thursday (Feb. 10).

That talk is an update about Starship , the giant vehicle that SpaceX is developing to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond. Starship consists of two fully reusable elements: a huge booster called Super Heavy and a 165-foot-tall (50 meters) spacecraft called Starship.

SpaceX will presumably webcast the event, which will take place Thursday at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT on Feb. 11). If so, you can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company .

Musk will speak at Starbase, the South Texas facility where SpaceX builds and tests Starship vehicles. And the billionaire entrepreneur recently revealed that a fully stacked Starship will be part of the show.

"As backdrops go, this is a good one," Musk said via Twitter on Sunday (Feb. 6). He was replying to a tweet by Teslarati, which posted a story Sunday about the Starship stacking .

The stacking involves a Super Heavy called Booster 4 and the Starship prototype SN20 ("Serial No. 20"). This duo will launch on the Starship program's first-ever orbital test flight, a milestone that's currently targeted for early March.

SpaceX has stacked Booster 4 and SN20 before. The company did so last August , briefly creating a 395-foot-tall (120 m) behemoth — the biggest launch vehicle ever built. (For comparison, NASA's Saturn V moon rocket stood 363 feet, or 110 m, tall.)

Thursday's update should be a substantial one; it'll be the first in-depth Starship progress report that Musk has given us since September 2019 .

Musk originally unveiled SpaceX's plans for what would eventually become its Starship program in 2016. Since then, the company has rapidly built ( and sometimes destroyed ) several iterations of Starship prototypes, while also securing a NASA contract to use Starship vehicles to land astronauts on the moon under the agency's Artemis program.