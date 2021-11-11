(Image credit: SpaceX)

On Nov. 10, 2021, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on the Crew-3 mission for NASA. Liftoff occurred at 9:03 p.m. EST from NASA's Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-3 mission marked SpaceX's fifth crewed spaceflight and the fourth astronaut mission for NASA. Crew-3 launched NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer. It is the first spaceflight for Chari, Barron and Maurer, though Marshburn has flown before.

In this image: The four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-3 mission for NASA strike a pose in their launch suits ahead of launch. They are: (from left) ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, mission specialist; NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, pilot; Raja Chari, commander; and Kayla Barron, mission specialist.