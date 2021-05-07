This week on the forums: Going to Mars, SpaceX giveaway and an alternate Earth!

Follow along with Space.com senior writer Chelsea Gohd on an analog astronaut mission in a new mini-documentary.

It's been another week of enthusiastic space chatter and we’ve got some highlights for you. Be sure to sign up for the Space.com forums and join the discussions today!

Life as an analog astronaut

Join the conversation Let us know what you think of SpaceX, science fiction and more in our Space.com Forums here!

We kick off this week’s wrap-up with our latest AMA. This time, our guest is none other than Space.com Senior Writer Chelsea Gohd . A familiar face in our community, Chelsea is taking your questions concerning her experience as an analog astronaut. Today Space.com premiered a mini documentary following the Space Chat host as she takes on this challenge.

Head over to this thread and ask her about her experience. As you can imagine, there is plenty to talk about!

Last call for our SpaceX giveaway!

Enter to win a Spacex Crew-2 hat and mission patch collector's guide in our latest giveaway with The Space Store! (Image credit: The Space Store)

Today is the last day of our special SpaceX giveaway , courtesy of The Space Store. You’ve only got until TONIGHT at 11:59 PM EDT, so hurry on over to this thread and get your entries in!

Alternate Earth?

An artist's concept of a planetary lineup, featuring five exoplanets that may be similar to Earth: (L to R) Kepler-22b, Kepler-69c, Kepler-452b, Kepler-62f and Kepler-186f, with Earth on the far right. (Image credit: NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech)

It's one of the more fascinating questions about space enthusiasts: Is there another Earth-like planet out there? The community has some theories:

There has to be some Earths floating around somewhere. Different Temp, different gravity, different color, etc. - natureday

YES AND NO: There are earths out there, but they aren't exactly earths. There are Earth-like planets, but they aren't exactly earths. Unless you think of alternate universes. Then there could be Earths - ThePatriotBeast

Check out the rest of the thread here.

Trending threads

The source of all energy.

End of the universe vs. end of the afterlife.

Is SpaceX lying?

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.