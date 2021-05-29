This week on the Space.com forums: Defining nothing, spin in space and a fun quiz!

Welcome back to your weekly wrap-up of all the happenings in the Space.com forums. The community has been abuzz with theoretical discussions, trying to nail down some abstract definitions. We also test our space knowledge in one community member’s challenging quiz!
What is nothing?
Let us know what you think of SpaceX, science fiction and more in our Space.com Forums here!
It's a deceptively simple question. However, DrWhoopsyDaisy raises a fantastic point when they say, “It’s like if someone walked into an empty room and said nothing is there but in reality there is space there which is something.” So, what exactly is nothingness? Here are some attempts at answering that question:
Nothing means nothing. No thing. Total absence of anything, including mental constructs like coordinate systems. Nothing more to be said. - Catastrophe
Space between a Quanta orbits is (nothing), exists nd has properties held up by energy levels of fluctuation. Don't break your brain thinking about it :) - voidpotentialenergy
Check out the whole conversation here.
Does everything in space spin?
Another fascinating question, posed this time by DOGGDADD. It's a bit of a puzzler, so it’s helpful to have so many eager community members to offer up some answers:
Rotation requires a reference frame, so sitting still I’m still rotating because the Earth is rotating me with it. - Helio
Yes. Relative to something. - Catastrophe
Test your knowledge!
Finally, we wrap the week up with this challenging quiz.
Test your space knowledge via this post from Helio!
Trending threads
Jupiter’s ocean moon and its volcanoes.
Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.