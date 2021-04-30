This week in our Space.com forums: Astro-ethics, the expanding universe and space art!

Welcome back to your Space.com forums wrap-up! We’ll be kicking your weekend off with some sections of the most interesting chatter in our community. Be sure to join the Space.com forums community, if you haven’t already. You’ll be among a select few that hear about our monthly giveaways and special features first!

This week, the community has some deeper conversations about space, one about its exploration and the other about its expansion. Then, one member absolutely blows us away with remarkable, space-inspired artwork.

Should we colonize other planets?

(Image credit: NASA)

That's the fascinating question proposed by Astro-guy. On one level, it's a yes-no poll. However, the conversation that follows touches on the more pressing ethical question around colonization. Here are a few of our favorite responses:

If it is solely to support uncontrolled expansion of population, then no. I suppose it does not really matter as long as we are not destroying other life forms (as we are doing on Earth) but the crux comes if or when we meet another 'civilisation' doing the same thing. If those were to be anything like us (look at history) then the likely result would be war and mutual extermination.— Catastrophe

Unless we try to exploit resources of a planet where there is life, i don't really care. — IG2007

I think we may have to colonize other planets if we want to save humans. If we don't make all the goals for 2050, then Earth is doomed and we would have to live on other planets. Hopefully, that doesn't happen. Just in case, though, we should colonize other planets. — ThePatriotBeast

Vote in the poll and share your thoughts here.

SpaceX prize giveaway

Enter to win a Spacex Crew-2 hat and mission patch collector's guide in our latest giveaway with The Space Store! (Image credit: The Space Store)

Time is running out in our latest giveaway from our continuing our partnership with The Space Store.



Our current giveaway centers around SpaceX. We've got two excellent prizes for one winner who will have to answer a specific question: If Elon Musk put you in charge of SpaceX today ... what's the first thing you would do?

Head over to this thread for more details on how to enter — and the prizes you could win! You've got until 11:59 PM ET on May 7th, 2021.

Where is the universe expanding to?

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

It’s one of those questions that is ripe for day-dreaming. As a community of space enthusiasts, it's difficult not to find yourself casually wondering how far the dark expanse is going and to what end?

The community had some thoughts, leading to an insightful back-and-forth. Check out the full conversation here.

Space Art!

Finally, we wrap this week’s edition up with some stunning artwork, courtesy of MasterOgon.

Space Travel by MasterOgon. (Image credit: MasterOgon)

Rocket People by MasterOgon. (Image credit: MasterOgon)

Check out more of MasterOgon's work here.

