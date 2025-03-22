'Star Trek' icon lives on with new Nichelle Nichols Space Camp to inspire young women to aim for the stars

"Star Trek" royalty Nichelle Nichols passed away in 2022 but her legacy endures.

Most well-known for her her memorable portrayal of Communications Officer Lt. Nyota Uhura in "Star Trek: The Original Series" and six final frontier feature films, Nichelle Nichols has now inspired a new educational endeavor fueled to blast off next year via the Nichelle Nichols Foundation.

The Nichelle Nichols Space Camp launches from January 17-19, 2026 at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, with its upcoming class of students ready to take that brave step into the great beyond as preparation for a career as a future astronaut. Beginning in 1982, this world-renowned program has ignited the imaginations and dreams of children by duplicating aspects of NASA's rigorous astronaut training regimen by valuing leadership and teamwork.

Nichelle Nichols Space Camp Inspires Girls To Reach For The Stars Every Day - YouTube Watch On

Prospective star voyagers heralding from all 50 states, territories, and 150 countries will gather to mirror the optimistic ideals of "Star Trek's" United Federation of Planets. These adventurous students will participate in a wide range of teambuilding lessons and activities including simulated interplanetary life on Mars, model rocketry, cubesat construction, Vulcan philosophy, 3D printing, spacesuit testing, artificial gravity experiences and a dizzying spin in a Multi-Axis Trainer.

Enriched by Space Camp's engaging programs in the disciplines of space, aviation, and robotics, the experience is offered for girls aged 14 to 18 to spur the interests of budding space pioneers, aerospace engineers and planetary scientists. This special weekend nurtures the next generation of ambitious pioneers drawn towards careers in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).

"We are honored to work with the Nichelle Nichols Foundation to continue providing our world-class Space Camp program to a diverse community of young people," states Dr. Kimberly Robinson, CEO/Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. "Together, we can inspire a spirit of discovery to change lives and change the world for the better through a passion for exploration."

The Nichelle Nichols Space Camp launches in January of 2026 (Image credit: The Nichelle Nichols Space Camp)

RELATED STORIES: — — —

Board members, coordinators, and spokespersons for the foundation include Kyle Johnson, son and heir of Nichelle Nichols; Walter Koenig ("Star Trek's" Pavel Chekov); Bonnie Gordon ("Star Trek: Prodigy"); and Nichols' longtime friend, Herb Jefferson Jr. (TV's "Battlestar Galactica").

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nichelle Nichols Space Camp is currently searching for private and corporate sponsorships with a multitude of different contribution levels to choose from. These tax deductible donations will aid in funding scholarships for twelve young women to attend this remarkably transformative program.

To donate or sponsor a cadet today please visit the official campaign site.