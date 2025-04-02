US Space Force picks Rocket Lab and Stoke Space to compete for national security launches

Artist's illustration of Rocket Lab's Neutron rocket, which is designed to be reusable and land on a barge at sea for recovery.

Private launch companies Rocket Lab and Stoke Space have been selected to compete for future U.S. national security space launches.

The two launch companies were awarded "National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 1 contracts" by the U.S. Space Force on March 27, broadening the military branch's launch options and strengthening access to space.

The duo join SpaceX , Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance ( ULA ) — which recently had its new Vulcan Centaur rocket certified — as NSSL providers. More launch providers mean more flexibility, speed and backup options for getting important satellites into space, a combination that military officials say is critical for national security and resilience.

The Lane 1 awards are part of the Space Force's launch plan that focuses on new or smaller companies that can grow into trusted launch partners for low Earth orbit launches. Lane 2 is for more capable, proven rockets for launches to more challenging, specific orbits.

"With today's award, the Space Force expanded our portfolio of launch systems able to deliver critical space capability," Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, the Space Force's program executive officer for assured access to space, said in a March 27 statement . "These new partners bring innovative approaches and increased competition to our mission area."

Rocket Lab is an established launch provider, with its Electron rocket launching from New Zealand and, more recently, the U.S. The NSSL contract, however, concerns the company's larger, more powerful Neutron rocket , which is expected to debut later this year. Stoke Space is a new entrant into the launch sector and is developing its Nova rocket , which is designed to be 100% reusable.

Each company will receive a $5 million task order to assess their capabilities and undergo a government risk review.

"Once Rocket Lab and Stoke Space complete their first successful launch, they will be eligible to compete for launch service task orders on Lane 1," said Lt. Col. Douglas Downs, Space Force's materiel leader for space launch procurement. "We look forward to on-ramping more emerging companies over the next few years as their systems become ready."

The Space Force's NSSL program is part of ensuring the U.S. can reliably launch and test satellites and space infrastructure in times of peace and conflict, and stay ahead in space technology.