US Space Force picks Rocket Lab and Stoke Space to compete for national security launches

News
By published

"These new partners bring innovative approaches and increased competition to our mission area."

illustration of a black rocket landing on a barge at sea for Rocket Lab
Artist's illustration of Rocket Lab's Neutron rocket, which is designed to be reusable and land on a barge at sea for recovery. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

Private launch companies Rocket Lab and Stoke Space have been selected to compete for future U.S. national security space launches.

The two launch companies were awarded "National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 1 contracts" by the U.S. Space Force on March 27, broadening the military branch's launch options and strengthening access to space.

The duo join SpaceX, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA) — which recently had its new Vulcan Centaur rocket certified — as NSSL providers. More launch providers mean more flexibility, speed and backup options for getting important satellites into space, a combination that military officials say is critical for national security and resilience.

The Lane 1 awards are part of the Space Force's launch plan that focuses on new or smaller companies that can grow into trusted launch partners for low Earth orbit launches. Lane 2 is for more capable, proven rockets for launches to more challenging, specific orbits.

Related: Rocket Lab unveils plan to land Neutron rockets at sea, 1st launch in 2025

"With today's award, the Space Force expanded our portfolio of launch systems able to deliver critical space capability," Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, the Space Force's program executive officer for assured access to space, said in a March 27 statement. "These new partners bring innovative approaches and increased competition to our mission area."

Rocket Lab is an established launch provider, with its Electron rocket launching from New Zealand and, more recently, the U.S. The NSSL contract, however, concerns the company's larger, more powerful Neutron rocket, which is expected to debut later this year. Stoke Space is a new entrant into the launch sector and is developing its Nova rocket, which is designed to be 100% reusable.

Related stories:

Rocket Lab: Private spaceflight for small satellites

Stoke Space test-fires engine for upcoming fully reusable rocket (photos)

 — US Space Force 5 years later: What has it accomplished so far, and where does it go from here?

Each company will receive a $5 million task order to assess their capabilities and undergo a government risk review.

"Once Rocket Lab and Stoke Space complete their first successful launch, they will be eligible to compete for launch service task orders on Lane 1," said Lt. Col. Douglas Downs, Space Force's materiel leader for space launch procurement. "We look forward to on-ramping more emerging companies over the next few years as their systems become ready."

The Space Force's NSSL program is part of ensuring the U.S. can reliably launch and test satellites and space infrastructure in times of peace and conflict, and stay ahead in space technology.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones
Contributing Writer

Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spaceflight
SpaceX launches the Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth&#039;s poles on March 31, 2025.

SpaceX launches private Fram2 astronauts on historic spaceflight over Earth's poles
Isar Aerospace&#039;s Spectrum rocket crashed and exploded during its first-ever flight, on March 30, 2025.

Watch a private German rocket explode during 1st orbital launch attempt from European soil (video)
Three bottles, two of which are labeled space miso. There is miso in all three.

Space miso is nuttier than Earth miso — but it's still miso
See more latest
Most Popular
Three bottles, two of which are labeled space miso. There is miso in all three.
Space miso is nuttier than Earth miso — but it's still miso
A black rectangular box with &quot;STARZ&quot; written inside it and a white glow appears infront of a blue planet background with the space.com logo in the top left corner
You can still get 73% Starz for three months and watch some Marvel content following the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement
a bright red arc of light seen against greyish red clouds in space. hundreds of stars dot the background
Incredible photo shows supermassive black hole blowing a jet of matter into interstellar space
a stone sign reading &quot;vandenberg space force base&quot; with tall palm trees visible behind it
Drone pilot who flew over Vandenberg Space Force Base sentenced to 4 months in jail
Four astronauts in spacesuits are strapped in their seats aboard a space capsule as a plush polar bear doll floats by a window (with an inset showing detail on the doll)
Plush polar bear with penguin art floats as Fram2 zero-g indicator in polar orbit
a mountain with a field on front of it. in the sky, there are streaks of pink and yellow
Northern Lights in Mexico? Low-latitudes may be more vulnerable than expected to geomagnetic storms
Six panels. The top three are purple, blue and greenish. The bottom three are yellow-green, yellow and orange.
NASA's new SPHEREx space telescope takes its 1st cosmic images: 'The instrument team nailed it'
a movie poster with a woman&#039;s face looking up to the sky above the words &quot;watch the skies&quot;
New alien abduction film 'Watch the Skies' is giving us Swedish Spielberg vibes (video)
Boeing&#039;s Starliner capsule is seen docked to the International Space Station during the Crew Test Flight mission in June 2024.
'I’d get on in a heartbeat': Starliner astronauts would fly on Boeing spacecraft again despite malfunctions (video)
the sun appears to rise above the horizon as two points of light, creating a strange double sunrise effect.
Rare 'double sunrise' captured in Canada by intrepid solar eclipse chasers (photos)