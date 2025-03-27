US Space Force certifies new Vulcan Centaur rocket to launch national security missions

News
By published

"Vulcan certification adds launch capacity, resiliency and flexibility needed by our nation's most critical space-based systems."

ground-level view of a large white rocket launching into a clear sky
ULA's second Vulcan Centaur rocket lifts off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Oct. 4, 2024. (Image credit: ULA)

The U.S. Space Force has certified United Launch Alliance's (ULA) new Vulcan Centaur rocket to launch national security missions.

The news, which the Space Force announced on Wednesday (March 26), doubles the number of National Security Space Launch (NSSL) providers. ULA joins SpaceX in this select group.

"Assured access to space is a core function of the Space Force and a critical element of national security," Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, the Space Force's program executive officer for assured access to space, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. "Vulcan certification adds launch capacity, resiliency and flexibility needed by our nation's most critical space-based systems."

ULA has been working to certify the Vulcan Centaur for NSSL missions since 2016, when the company signed an agreement to this effect with the U.S. Air Force.

Related: Facts about ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket

Vulcan was still in the development phase at the time; it was ULA's powerful workhorse rocket of the future, the envisioned replacement for the company's venerable Atlas V rocket.

The Atlas V, which debuted in 2002, conducted many national security launches for the U.S. government over the years; it flew its final NSSL mission last July and is expected to retire later this decade.

Vulcan debuted in January 2024, successfully sending the private Peregrine moon lander aloft. (Peregrine, which was built by Pittsburgh company Astrobotic, suffered a serious anomaly shortly after separating from the rocket and failed to reach the moon.)

The new rocket launched again last October, on a test flight that did not carry any customer payloads. Vulcan achieved its major objectives on that mission as well, according to ULA, despite encountering a problem — the failure of an engine nozzle on one of its two solid rocket boosters.

That failure was caused by a manufacturing defect, which has now been addressed, ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno told reporters earlier this month.

Related stories:

 —  Powerful new Vulcan Centaur rocket gearing up for 1st Space Force mission

 — ULA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket launches on 2nd test flight (video)

 — US Space Force 5 years later: What has it accomplished so far, and where does it go from here?

The Space Force is apparently satisfied with the corrective actions taken and with Vulcan Centaur's prospects going forward, as it has given the rocket the green light to carry national security payloads.

That process was a lengthy and rigorous one, military officials said.

"Vulcan’s certification is the culmination of several years of effort by the Space Force and ULA, which encompassed 52 certification criteria, including more than 180 discrete tasks, two certification flight demonstrations, 60 payload interface requirement verifications, 18 subsystem design and test reviews, and 114 hardware and software audits, all to establish the technical baseline from which the Space Force will make future flight worthiness determinations for launch," Space Force officials wrote in the same statement.

"We are proud to have launched 100 national security space missions and honored to continue serving the nation with our new Vulcan rocket," Bruno said in the statement. "We thank the Space Force for their collaboration and confidence, and we are honored to support our national security needs for many years to come."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spaceflight
a spacecraft is held by a robotic arm above Earth.

NASA cancels cargo launch to ISS due to damaged Cygnus spacecraft

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites from California on March 26, 2025.

SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit from California, lands rocket at sea (video)
a spacecraft is held by a robotic arm above Earth.

NASA cancels cargo launch to ISS due to damaged Cygnus spacecraft

See more latest
Most Popular
a spacecraft is held by a robotic arm above Earth.
NASA cancels cargo launch to ISS due to damaged Cygnus spacecraft
An illustration of a dark gray probe in front of a scorching sun.
NASA's daredevil solar spacecraft survives 2nd close flyby of our sun
Artist impression of ESA&#039;s Gaia satellite observing the Milky Way. The background image of the sky is compiled from data from more than 1.8 billion stars. It shows the total brightness and colour of stars observed by Gaia released as part of Gaia’s Early Data Release 3 (Gaia EDR3) in December 2020.
So long, Gaia: Europe officially retires prolific star-mapping space telescope
An illustration of a yellow orb in space with other components around it, such as the two exoplanets and a space telescope.
2 newly found exoplanets reignite an outstanding question about our solar system
A black and green box with a lightsaber laying horizontally across the front is on a purple starry background with disco rings around the back, the space.com logo is in the top left corner.
This Star Wars The Black Series Force FX lightsaber is its lowest-ever price and 55% off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Alters
Explore a hostile world, build up your wheely big base, and chat to your clones in upcoming sci-fi survival game 'The Alters' (video)
a large orange core stage of a booster is seen from below as it stands with two side mounted white solid rockets inside a high bay of an assembly building.
NASA stacks moon-bound Artemis 2 rocket: Space photo of the day
graphic showing the partial solar eclipse
Partial solar eclipse 2025 livestreams: Where to watch online for free on March 29
a rocket-shaped patch featuring a rocket logo between six silhouettes and the label &quot;NS 31&quot;
Katy Perry, Gayle King blast off on star-studded all-female Blue Origin rocket launch on April 14
a man in a black suit jacket speaks into a microphone in front of colorful impressionist paintings of space
Capturing the cosmos on canvas: How art helps scientists and space agencies communicate with the public