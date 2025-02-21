SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast (video)

Liftoff occurred at 10:19 a.m. ET on Friday (Feb. 21).

SpaceX launched a stack of 23 Starlink satellites from Florida this morning, Feb. 21, adding to the company's growing space-based internet fleet.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink batch lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday, at 10:19 p.m. EST (1519 GMT), against the sunny, blue sky of Florida's Space Coast.

About eight minutes into flight, following stage separation and deceleration burns, the Falcon 9 booster returned to Earth, downrange in the Atlantic Ocean. The booster, B1076, touched down on SpaceX's A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship.

a black and white rocket launches into a blue sky

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 23 more of the company's Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Florida's Space Coast on Friday (Feb. 21). (Image credit: SpaceX)

The successful landing wraps up the 21st flight for B1076, according to a SpaceX, and its twelfth Starlink mission.

Falcon 9's upper stage continued its flight, carrying the 23 satellites into low-Earth orbit. SpaceX's Starlink constellation currently totals around 7,000 satellites spanning across the globe to provide low-latency, high-speed internet to SpaceX's customers.

the first stage of a rocket looking downward at two extended legs above a black barge on the ocean.

The first-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 booster, B1076, lands on A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 21, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)
This launch was SpaceX's 23rd of 2025, including on Starship launch from the company's Starbase, Texas, launch site. Today's mission also marks the 16th Starlink launch for SpaceX so far this year.

At least four more Starlink launches are scheduled to launch before the end of February, as well as Starship's eighth test flight, currently expected no earlier than Feb. 26.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Writer, Content Manager

Josh Dinner is Space.com's Content Manager. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships, from early Dragon and Cygnus cargo missions to the ongoing development and launches of crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144 scale models of rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on Twitter, where he mostly posts in haiku.

