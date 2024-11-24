SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites from California (photos)

Thirteen of the broadband craft are direct-to-cell capable.

A rocket launch carves an orange arc into a dark night sky in this long-exposure photo.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 20 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Nov. 24, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit early Sunday morning (Nov. 24).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink spacecraft — 13 of which are capable of beaming service directly to smartphones — lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday at 12:25 a.m. EST (0525 GMT; 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 23 local California time). 

The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff as planned, touching down on the SpaceX droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rests on the deck of a droneship shortly after launching 20 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Nov. 24, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX)

It was the 15th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Twelve of those flights have been Starlink missions.

The Falcon 9's upper stage hauled the 20 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, deploying them there about an hour after liftoff as planned, SpaceX reported in a post on X.

Sunday's launch was the 115th Falcon 9 flight of the year. Nearly 70% of those liftoffs have been devoted to building out Starlink, the largest satellite constellation ever assembled.

The megaconstellation currently consists of more than 6,600 active satellites, and, as Sunday's mission shows, it's growing all the time.

