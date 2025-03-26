SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit from California, lands rocket at sea (video)

News
By published

Liftoff occurred Wednesday (March 26) at 6:11 p.m. ET.

SpaceX launched a stack of Starlink internet satellites to orbit from California and returned the booster to Earth Friday afternoon (March 26).

The Falcon 9 rocket flying the mission, Starlink 11-7, carried a total of 27 satellites to orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in California. The SpaceX rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex-4E at 6:11:40 p.m. ET (2211 GMT).

A little more than eight minutes later, the rocket's first-stage booster, B1063, touched down on the SpaceX droneship "Of Course I Still Love You," stationed in the Pacific Ocean. It was the 24th launch and landing for B1063, which has previously flown 15 Starlink missions, including its most recent, a Starlink mission in January.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites from California on March 26, 2025.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 27 Starlink satellites from California on March 26, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

bottom half of a rocket with landing legs deployed, standing on a barge.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster B1063 lands on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You, stationed in the Pacific Ocean, March 26, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)
Booster 1063 launches:

Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich | DART | Transporter-7 | Iridium OneWeb | Tranche 0 | NROL-113 | NROL-167 | NROL-149 | 15 Starlink missions

The Falcon 9 upper stage continued to space to deploy the Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) about 60 minutes after liftoff, as planned. SpaceX announced the successful deployment on X.

Those satellites join a megaconstellation of over 7,100 Starlink satellites in LEO, according to satellite tracker and astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. Together, the globe-wide orbital mesh offers low-latency, high-speed internet to Starlink customers around the planet.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

