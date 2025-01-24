SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites on 11th Falcon 9 rocket of 2025 (video)

SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink internet satellites from California's central coast today (Jan. 24).
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink craft lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base today, at 9:07 a.m. EST (1407 GMT; 6:07 a.m. local time).
The Falcon 9's first stage booster returned to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff, touching down in the Pacific Ocean on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" to mark SpaceX's 401st successful recovery of an orbital-class booster.
Today's flight was the 23rd launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. Fourteen of its 22 flights to date have been Starlink missions.
The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will carry the 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, deploying them there about 64 minutes after liftoff.
Today's launch marked the 11th Falcon 9 mission of 2025 and seventh Starlink mission of the year.
Starlink is the biggest satellite constellation ever assembled, and it's getting bigger all the time. The network currently consists of more than 6,900 operational spacecraft, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.
