Watch SpaceX's 31st Dragon cargo capsule head back to Earth today

A SpaceX cargo capsule is set to head back toward Earth this morning (Dec. 6), and you can watch the action live.
A robotic Dragon freighter will undock from the International Space Station's (ISS) Harmony module today at 11:05 a.m. EST (1605 GMT), if all goes according to plan.
NASA will stream the departure live, beginning at 10:50 a.m. EST (1550 GMT). Space.com will carry the feed as well, if the agency makes it available.
This Dragon is flying SpaceX's 31st contracted ISS resupply mission for NASA, which explains the flight's name: CRS-31. The capsule delivered about 6,000 pounds (2,700 kilograms) of food, equipment and scientific experiments to the station on Nov. 5.
Related: SpaceX launches 3 tons of cargo on 31st ISS resupply flight for NASA (video)
Dragon will carry cargo down from the ISS today as well — "thousands of pounds of supplies and scientific experiments designed to take advantage of the space station’s microgravity environment," NASA officials wrote in a CRS-31 undocking preview.
Dragon is the only operational ISS freighter that can do such two-way deliveries. The others — Northop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft and Russia's Progress vehicle — burn up in Earth's atmosphere when their cargo missions are done.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
The CRS-31 Dragon is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida on Saturday (Dec. 7), enabling "quick transportation of the experiments to NASA’s Space Systems Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center," as agency officials wrote in the update.
NASA will not livestream Dragon's splashdown, but rather give updates via its ISS blog.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.