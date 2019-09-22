In Photos: Snoopy Visits NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Snoopy, a famous beagle from the comic strip "Peanuts," recently showed up at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, donning a bright-orange spacesuit. What did he want? A ticket to Mars!

While visiting the NASA center, Snoopy signed up to send his name to Mars along with 9 million other names, which will launch to the Red Planet on NASA's Mars 2020 mission. In return, he received a "boarding pass" for Mars 2020 and a tour of the facility. Click through this gallery to see how the tour went!

